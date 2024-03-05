Nexgrill unveils redesigned, best-selling 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

New upgrade of the popular product features increased efficiency and heat retention

CHINO, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexgrill has released its latest innovation for this year's grilling season: the redesigned 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill. The grill is a new iteration of the brand's best-selling product and was designed for increased efficiency, fuel retention, even heat distribution and fast assembly.

Crafted with polished stainless steel and porcelain-coated steel, the 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill provides 40,000 Btu of heating power and generous cooking space to host parties and gatherings of all sizes.

"We're thrilled to unveil the 2024 redesign of one of our most popular grills! With a sleek, refreshed design, boosted performance, and an optimized user experience, this grill isn't just about getting the job done—it's about exceeding your expectations for performance and value. With simplified assembly and improved heat efficiency, you can be up and running fast at your next backyard gathering," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill.

New Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill features include:

Four stainless steel burners boast an impressive 10,000 Btu each. Beyond their durability, the burners and angled flame tamers excel in even heat retention for a consistent cooking process.

Premium cast-iron cooking grates are meticulously crafted and porcelain-coated to deliver even heat distribution, solid sear marks, and easy clean up.

An abundant 567 square inches of total cooking surface includes a primary cooking area and warming rack, providing ample cooking capacity for gatherings of any size.

For a seamless cooking experience, side shelves and front-mounted tool hooks offer a convenient prep area and space to hold essential grilling tools.

For more information about Nexgrill and its complete line of outdoor appliances, visit https://nexgrill.com/.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Nexgrill, 9162859835, [email protected], https://nexgrill.com/

SOURCE Nexgrill