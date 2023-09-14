Nexi adds firepower; small business financing provider names Marcella Rabinovich to growing team as Director of Legal & Collections

"Marcella's commitment to the human side of our business aligns with our mission, " said Lawrence Pross, CEO and Founder of Nexi. Tweet this

Rabinovich believes she has found the perfect fit for her skills. She says, "Experience has taught me to be a more thoughtful lawyer; I'm firm but fair. I take a more forward-looking approach when it comes to my clients, creating resolutions that benefit not only the client but the small businesses they provide funding to." Nexi is the right place for me to do that."

"Marcella's commitment to the human side of our business aligns with our mission, " said Lawrence Pross, CEO and Founder of Nexi. According to Pross, "Nexi is different from other funders, and innovative leaders like Marcella help us accelerate our efforts to meet merchants' ongoing needs. Bringing this capability in-house will enable Nexi to be even more responsive to our clients and set them up for ongoing success. We could not be more thrilled to have her energy and enthusiasm on the team."

Rabinovich added, "Everyone at Nexi is always trying to learn more to better serve our clients. I'm excited to be part of such an engaged team of professionals to help Nexi reach even bigger heights. "

About Nexi

Nexi believes in the unique brilliance of small businesses. That's why, every single day, we proudly provide fast, flexible funding to countless industries across the entire United States.

More than just a short-term, transactional financing provider, Nexi always asks, "What's next?" so small businesses can think ahead too. Through relationship-building and Responsible Financing, we empower small business merchants to achieve their goals in the longer term—and reach their highest potential. For more information, visit GoNexi.com.

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Lawrence Pross, Nexi, 1 888-364-2070, traci@cstmr.com

SOURCE Nexi