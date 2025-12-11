Nexl Releases 'Rethinking Rainmakers' Report: Survey Finds Overreliance on Top-Performing Partners is Costing Large Law Firms Millions Annually

"This research validates our core belief: when the system supports the lawyer – not the other way around – firms unlock growth that individuals alone cannot sustain." -Philipp Thurner, CEO of Nexl Post this

While the report spans all professional services, legal performed consistently lower on several critical maturity indicators:

Law firms are the least likely to use disciplined pipeline management (just 38% adoption vs. 79% in non-legal firms), despite pipeline rigor being the strongest performance driver measured.

Client churn drops 60% and lateral hire success more than doubles when firms reduce rainmaker dependency.

Marketing ROI increases 43% and win rates rise 13% in firms that move from individual-driven growth to system-enabled collaboration.

"These findings confirm what many managing partners have quietly suspected," said James Fielding, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CAMOJEE, a growth and transformation consultancy for knowledge businesses, and co-author of the report. "When a firm's growth engine sits with a handful of individuals, it's not just fragile—it's fundamentally limited. System-wide business development consistently outperforms individual heroics."

The report paints a familiar picture for many large law firm leaders: star partners holding relationships closely, new partners "starving" for introductions, and associates seeing little path to building a book of business. According to respondents, the greatest internal barriers include entrenched compensation models, lack of accountability, and resistance from long-tenured partners.

Only 6% to 10% of firms operate what the report identifies as "systematic" business development cultures, where collaboration is rewarded, pipelines are visible, data is shared, and every lawyer plays a role in growth.

These firms:

Embed technology that requires minimal manual input

Track six core performance metrics consistently

Align rewards to collaboration and client stewardship

Treat business development as part of client service—not a personality trait

The result is a repeatable, scalable growth engine rather than reliance on a few high-performing partners.

The report, Rethinking Rainmakers: How Top Firms Multiply Talent and Drive 42% Better Growth, authored by James Fielding and Katie Bennett-Stenton, was produced in partnership with Nexl and CAMOJEE, a growth and transformation consultancy for knowledge businesses. The benchmark study on business development culture in professional services includes analysis of 30 variables across BD maturity, rainmaker dependence, cultural barriers, and operational systems, supported by both quantitative data and qualitative insights from BD leaders worldwide. The survey comprised professionals from legal (67%) and non-legal (33%) firms, including accounting, consulting, advisory, and built environment, across 16 countries globally.

The report is available here.

