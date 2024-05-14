Nexla Announces Partnership with Confluent to Increase Adoption of Real-Time Data Integration and Streaming

Nexla for Confluent enables no-code building of Kafka streaming data flows, Our collaboration with Confluent enables enterprises to unlock real-time insights from their data, fostering faster decision-making and competitive advantage. - Saket Saurabh, CEO/Co-Founder Post this

"With this partnership, Nexla is excited to bring together two powerful technologies that redefine how businesses approach data integration and streaming," said Saket Saurabh, CEO and founder of Nexla. "Our collaboration with Confluent enables enterprises to unlock real-time insights from their data, fostering faster decision-making and competitive advantage."

Confluent, renowned for its real-time data streaming capabilities, complements Nexla's mission to simplify data operations and enhance data collaboration. The integration of Nexla's platform with Confluent's Kafka-based system provides a robust solution that addresses the complexities of managing data streams, ensuring reliability, scalability, and security.

The collaboration is not just a technical integration; it is a commitment to providing enterprises with a holistic solution for their real-time data integration challenges. The combined offering of Nexla and Confluent simplifies the data landscape, allowing businesses to focus on deriving value from their data rather than managing complex data infrastructures.

About Nexla

Nexla's innovative, metadata-driven architecture seamlessly unifies various integration styles, including ETL, ELT, Streaming, iPaas, and DaaS. This unique approach has garnered accolades such as Gartner's Cool Vendor recognition and a stellar 4.9/5 rating. Nexla's platform, centered around its virtual data products (Nexsets), simplifies data preparation, monitoring, and governance, catering to both no-code users and developers. Leading data-driven enterprises like Doordash, LinkedIn, Johnson & Johnson, and LiveRamp rely on Nexla for their critical data operations.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, realtime, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io

