NexMetro Communities Selects iApartments Smart Home Platform for its Wildly Successful Build-to-Rent Communities Coast-to-Coast

iApartments has been chosen as the smart home platform for NexMetro communities to further enhance the living experience of residents, enable work efficiencies for on-site teams and automate leasing with self-guided tours. iApartments platform seamlessly integrates with NexMetro's property management system, Yardi, to deliver streamlined move-ins and reduce manual tasks for teams.

Smart locks enable an unparalleled level of efficiency for industry partners and maintenance teams to access homes to complete work orders, while smart thermostats automate energy management for vacant homes. Residents can now effortlessly manage their home through the intuitive iApartments app, providing comfort and an enriched living experience.

"NexMetro is the leader in the BTR space. With iApartments, we see the power of their one platform solution in its ability to drive operational efficiency and now, automate our Avilla home self-guided tours," said Linda Coburn, VP of Asset Management. "The difference with iApartments is the hassle-free implementation and level of service, they are truly a gold standard operation."

Avilla communities are unique in every way, from enclosed backyards to neighborhood perks like detached garages and electric car charging stations. "iApartments has taken our homes to another level. As many of our communities are focused on lease-ups, a smart home offering gives us another unique selling point and competitive advantage. Residents are wowed with the ability to add voice commands that turn lights on and off, lock the front door from the couch, and control their thermostat using the resident smart home app," added Kourtni Kazienko, Asset Manager at NexMetro.

"We are thrilled to earn the trust of a prominent development company like NexMetro," said Scott Stamilio, Chief Revenue Officer at iApartments." This partnership underscores the trust our clients have in our ongoing commitment to developing technology that modernizes both work and living experiences, while delivering a substantial revenue boost across the NexMetro portfolio."

iApartments equips each residence with industry-leading smart hardware – smart lock, leak sensors, smart thermostat, and the opportunity to add features like smart lighting or voice assistant devices.

About iApartments

iApartments transforms multifamily properties into smart apartment communities. Founded by multifamily and smart home trailblazers, iApartments combines its next-gen automation technology with a disruptive approach that removes the upfront challenges for new and retrofit communities so they can leverage the power of an enterprise-level platform with the simplicity they need. From its smart home solution that improves asset protection to smart access and self-guided tours, iApartments enhances the living experience for residents, maximizes operational efficiencies for property managers, and increases NOI for property owners. iApartments is trusted by the world's largest apartment operators.

About Avilla Homes

A truly unique alternative to the typical rental experience, Avilla Homes neighborhoods feature single level, detached homes for lease in a gated enclave. The one, two and three-bedroom floor plans feature private entrances, outdoor patios and backyards, along with high-end finishes such as 10' ceilings, granite/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. The pet friendly communities offer the perks of neighborhood living with optional garages, resort-style pools, beautifully landscaped recreation areas, and even an electric car charging station – all maintained by a professional management company, without mortgage payments.

About NexMetro

NexMetro Communities is an innovative development company focused on building luxury leased home neighborhoods that serve lifestyle conscious consumers seeking a new home experience without the burdens of a mortgage. In partnership with its affiliated companies, NexMetro has developed Avilla Homes neighborhoods since 2012 in key Sunbelt locations. Combining elements of residential single-family living with rental terms and management, NexMetro provides a growing market niche of consumers a leased home experience like no other. Visit NexMetro.com for additional information.

