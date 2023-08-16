NexRep Celebrates Launch of National Work from Home for Wellness Day with Giveaway

82% of people who responded to NexRep's wellness survey reported feeling less overall stress now versus when they worked outside of the home. Tweet this

92% of survey respondents who reported that having a disability or chronic illness was a factor in their decision to work from home stated that working from home made their disability or chronic illness easier to manage.

82% reported feeling less overall stress and 75% reported feeling less stress about work now versus when they worked outside of the home.

83% of survey respondents reported being able to spend more time with friends and family.

87% of those who indicated they have children living with them in their home reported that their parenting and professional responsibilities are more balanced now than when they were working outside of the home.

63% of survey participants rated their overall health better and reported having more energy now that they work from home.

Average annual savings reported by survey respondents across all categories measured (transportation, professional attire, childcare, and food) totaled $7,763 .

Join NexRep in celebrating the launch of National Work from Home for Wellness Day by entering its 'Work from Home and Be Well' giveaway, which starts on August 16th, 2023 and will be open to entries for two weeks. You can enter the giveaway and learn more about NexRep's wellness survey results by visiting the following URL: https://nexrep.info/WFHFW

NexRep is a Marketplace Platform that connects US-based contact center professionals with third-party clients. The NexRep Marketplace Platform is designed to empower independent contractors to provide services from home and create their own schedules, all while delivering world-class customer experiences and exceptional results for top American companies. To learn more, visit NexRep.com.

[1] The research sample used in data collection was comprised of current NexRep Marketplace contractors or Rat Race Rebellion email subscribers, all of whom who already work from home, have worked from home in the past, and/or have previously expressed interest in working from home. A survey among a random sample of working-age U.S. residents may yield different results.

Media Contact

Katie Wysowski, NexRep, 1 207-300-6326, [email protected], www.nexrep.com

SOURCE NexRep