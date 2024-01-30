Next 150 Construction Welcomes Division Leader and Senior Vice President Mark Breslin to Lead Planned Expansion

"Mark has the expert operational experience and proven leadership to drive Next 150 Construction's continued growth," said Daniel M. Gilbane, Managing Director, Gilbane Building Company and President, Next 150 Construction. Post this

"I can't think of a better time in the history of the Gilbane family of companies to be joining, as we experience such impressive growth in our business," Breslin said. "I look forward to working with our exceptional team to deliver quality and results on every project."

Next 150 Construction offers a sole-source solution for skilled trade labor, equipment rentals, job site safety, and temporary services on Gilbane projects. Next 150's labor is a highly skilled and diverse workforce experienced in various roles, such as carpenters, laborers, operating engineers, and superintendents. Operating in over 23 markets nationwide, Next 150 Construction focuses on workforce and career development opportunities for its team members, which consists of over 54% ethically and racially diverse people.

Mark Breslin joins Next 150 Construction, bringing more than 35 years of construction industry experience to lead the organization's planned growth. Mr. Breslin has an extensive background in executive leadership and operational positions in the United States and internal markets.

Most recently, leading a major construction company's operation as its Canadian president, he expanded business opportunities, repositioned the equipment rental business, and grew the presence in key market segments, including data centers, commercial interiors, healthcare, and industrial.

An active member of industry and community organizations, Mark is a Building Board of Governors member of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), New York Chapter, having served as a board member and a former board chairman. He was also a board member of the Ellis Medicine Hospital Group and chaired the Group's quality committee.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Villanova University.

About Gilbane Building Company:

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

For more information, please visit https://www.gilbaneco.com

