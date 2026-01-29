Next Dimension and Todyl Announce Strategic Security Partnership to Deliver Unified Cyber Defense for the Mid-Market

Todyl's unified security platform is now available for all Next Dimension customers. Post this

A Shared Vision for Modern Managed Security

As cyber threats continue to evolve in speed, sophistication, and impact, Next Dimension and Todyl aligned around a common vision: security must be unified, operationally efficient, and designed for how MSPs actually deliver services today.

Rather than layering on additional point solutions, the partnership centers on a purpose-built platform that enables deeper visibility, faster threat correlation, and more decisive response, all from a single system. This approach reduces operational friction for MSP teams while enhancing customer protection.

"Todyl is more than a technology provider to us. It's a strategic partner," said Adam Davis, CEO and Founder of Next Dimension. "We were looking for alignment around outcomes, scalability, and long-term innovation. This partnership allows us to deliver stronger security as a standard service, while simplifying how our teams protect customers every day."

What the Partnership Delivers for Customers

Through this partnership, Next Dimension customers benefit from:

Unified security by design, with integrated detection and response across endpoints, networks, identities, and cloud environments

Faster, expert-led threat response, powered by correlated telemetry and 24/7 MXDR

Reduced complexity and risk, eliminating tool sprawl and fragmented workflows

A future-ready security foundation that scales with business growth, without re-architecture

By operating from a single, integrated platform, customers gain clearer visibility, stronger protection, and a security posture that is easier to manage and harder to compromise.

Advancing Partner Collaboration and Industry Leadership

As part of the partnership, Robert Mercier, CTO of Next Dimension, has joined the Todyl Partner Advisory Council, reinforcing a collaborative approach to platform innovation and partner strategy.

"MSPs operate at the intersection of technology, risk, and business continuity," said Mercier. "This partnership ensures our real-world experience directly informs how solutions evolve—so they're practical, effective, and aligned with customer needs."

"Security should not slow businesses down or force MSPs to choose between simplicity and strength," said John Nellen, Founder and CEO of Todyl. "Next Dimension's decision reflects a broader shift we're seeing across the MSP community. Unified security is becoming the standard because it works. Together, we're helping businesses protect what they build without unnecessary complexity."

About Todyl

Todyl empowers businesses of all sizes to manage risk and achieve strong security outcomes with a unified, cloud-first platform that integrates SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, SOAR, and GRC into a single-agent solution. Todyl enables organizations to increase cyber resilience, streamline operations, and achieve compliance through a scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use platform. Earlier in January 2026, Todyl announced a partnership with RSA, the security-first identity leader. The partnership began with RSA selecting Todyl to protect its commercial and corporate environments and power its Security Operations Center, replacing incumbent solutions with Todyl's fully unified threat, risk, and compliance management platform.

About Next Dimension

Next Dimension is a premier North American IT Service Provider built on a heritage of delivery excellence, deep industry knowledge, and a highly skilled technical team. Next Dimension delivers secure, scalable MSP and cybersecurity services designed to help organizations operate with confidence.

