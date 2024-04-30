Next DLP Announces First Security Solution to Automatically Map to MITRE's Insider Threat Knowledge Base

"With Reveal, and in partnership with MITRE CTID, we are setting a new standard for data protection and insider threat mitigation," said John Stringer, Head of Product at Next DLP. Post this

"The expansion and refinement of our data repository was made possible by new cases and insights from our dedicated data contributors," said Suneel Sundar, Director R&D, of the Center. "We're delighted that Next is leveraging our knowledge of adversary behaviors and capabilities to provide defenders with a better opportunity to detect malicious insiders."

By incorporating MITRE's TTPs Reveal delivers a comprehensive narrative of the entire incident lifecycle, from initial reconnaissance and data collection to defense evasion and exfiltration. For the chronically overstretched Security team—a persistent problem given the ongoing security talent shortage—this rich information view maximizes the efficiency of analyst resources, empowering security teams of all sizes to perform at heightened levels.

"With Reveal, and in partnership with MITRE CTID, we are setting a new standard for data protection and insider threat mitigation," said John Stringer, Head of Product at Next DLP. "By automating the mapping of detections to MITRE's Insider Threat TTPs, we enhance our clients' security posture by demonstrating MITRE ATT@CK coverage and significantly reducing the time and resources required to identify, respond to and report on high-impact insider threat activity."

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

About The MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense

The Center is a non-profit, privately funded research and development organization operated by MITRE Engenuity. The Center's mission is to advance the state of the art and the state of the practice in threat-informed defense globally. Composed of participant organizations from around the globe with highly sophisticated security teams, the Center builds on MITRE ATT&CK, an important foundation for threat-informed defense used by security teams and vendors in their enterprise security operations. Because the Center operates for the public good, outputs of its research and development are available publicly and for the benefit of all. For more information, contact [email protected].

