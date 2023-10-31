Next DLP appoints Sheena Blanco as its first Head of Customer Experience

"When it comes to delivering the ultimate customer experience, Sheena Blanco is at the top of her game. She understands Next's culture of deep customer engagement and commitment. We're thrilled to have her on our team," said Constance Stack, Chief Executive Officer, Next DLP. Post this

"To be successful in today's 'age of the consumer', businesses must truly understand their customers to deliver exceptional customer service," said Blanco. "Working with customers is immensely rewarding and no two days are the same. At the end of the day nothing beats the satisfaction of delivering value and having happy customers! One of Next's recognised differentiators is its commitment to delivering excellent customer experience, without exception. We won't rest on our laurels and there's always more to do. I'm looking forward to building on these foundations to expand the great work that the team is already delivering."

"Customers are the lifeblood of all business, so it puzzles me why so many of the world's highest revenue companies have actively diluted or deprioritised customer support. When it comes to delivering the ultimate customer experience, Sheena Blanco is at the top of her game. She understands Next's culture of deep customer engagement and commitment. We're thrilled to have her on our team," said Constance Stack, Chief Executive Officer, Next DLP.

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

Media Contact

Conrad Arnavutian, Touchdown PR for Next, 512-599-4015, [email protected], www.nextdlp.com

SOURCE Next DLP