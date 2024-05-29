Next DLP Brings Industry Leading Data Protection to Google Cloud Marketplace

"This collaboration empowers joint customers to get the most out of their Google Cloud services, while protecting intellectual property and sensitive data, the lifeblood of today's organizations," said Connie Stack, CEO of Next DLP. Post this

Connie Stack, CEO of Next DLP, commented, "The presence of the Reveal Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace makes advanced data protection readily accessible to businesses globally. This collaboration empowers joint customers to get the most out of their Google Cloud services, while protecting intellectual property and sensitive data, the lifeblood of today's organizations."

Searce, a leading cloud computing solutions and technology services provider, and a Google Cloud Premier Partner, expressed their support for this significant milestone. "The availability of Next DLP's Reveal Platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace is a fantastic development," said Roman Sorocan, Director - Cloud Consulting from Searce. "It makes advanced data protection readily accessible, enabling companies to quickly enhance their security strategies with top-end solutions."

Unlike legacy data protection solutions, Reveal does not require extensive IT infrastructure, pre-built policies, or multiple agents. Instead, it utilizes machine learning to instantly identify risks, including malicious insider behavior. Reveal offers comprehensive visibility across all data egress points—ranging from managed endpoints to unmanaged mobile devices, and even USB drives and printers. Its capabilities extend across popular SaaS applications including Slack, O365, and Google Workspace.

To learn more about how Google Cloud customers can protect their data with Reveal, reach out to one of our experts today.

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

