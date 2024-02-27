Next DLP Brings Shadow SaaS Into The Light

"In an era where businesses struggle to gain comprehensive insights into how web apps are being used by their teams, Reveal SaaS Access Security fills crucial gaps in the security stack." - John Stringer, Head of Product at Next Post this

"In an era where businesses struggle to gain comprehensive insights into how web apps are being used by their teams, Reveal SaaS Access Security fills crucial gaps in the security stack," said John Stringer, Head of Product at Next. "It not only offers visibility into the expanse of SaaS applications utilized across an organization but also fortifies defenses against potential data breaches stemming from business data exposure via unauthorized app usage."

A study conducted by Next in January 2024 unveiled a multifaceted security challenge with SaaS applications. Insiders transferring data to personal online storage accounted for over 17% of detected exfiltration activities. Additionally, the widespread use of messaging services (such as WhatsApp, Signal and Facebook) and PDF conversion platforms was prevalent among users, bringing further focus to potential security vulnerabilities. These findings further highlight the need for this new capability, providing organizations with a holistic view of SaaS application use, whether sanctioned, unsanctioned, or unknown, as well as identity-based risk.

Key features of Reveal SaaS Access Security include:

Holistic Visibility: A centralized dashboard and inventory offering detailed insights into SaaS app usage, empowering organizations to identify and manage sanctioned and unsanctioned web apps, including emerging generative AI applications, and logins through both corporate and personal accounts.

Proactive Data Exposure Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of data transfers within SaaS applications facilitates the early detection of data exposure risks, protecting proprietary company information and intellectual property.

Real-time Risk Mitigation: Real-time controls, including employee education, to prevent data exfiltration attempts within both sanctioned and unsanctioned apps enhances the organization's ability to respond swiftly to potential incidents.

Compliance Audit and Reporting: An effective SaaS app inventory demonstrates the organization has a comprehensive understanding of its software assets and provides the necessary documentation and evidence to demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements during audits.

"Reveal SaaS Access Security is more than just a feature; it's a strategic tool that empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of Shadow SaaS with confidence and precision," said Connie Stack, CEO at Next. "By offering a unified view of application usage and real-time data protection measures, we are enabling businesses to safeguard their most valuable assets from the endpoint to the cloud."

To learn more about the hidden risks of shadow SaaS, and the results of Next's recent investigations into exfiltration detections visit https://www.nextdlp.com/resources/blog/impact-of-shadow-saas.

About Next DLP:

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Crowdstrike, Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

