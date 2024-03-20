Next DLP Declared One of the Hottest Cybersecurity Companies in the 2024 Citizens JMP Securities, LLC Cyber 66 Report

"This recognition is a wonderful endorsement of our growth strategy and continuous innovation and we're honored to be selected for inclusion by the talented team at JMP Securities," Connie Stack, CEO of Next. Post this

Next's inclusion in the Cyber 66 report reflects its dedication to fostering transformation in the cybersecurity industry. Citizens JMP highlighted The Reveal Platform, Next's flagship cloud-native data loss prevention and insider risk management offering, emphasizing Next's advantageous differentiation from legacy DLP providers through its focus on contextualized, user-centric behavioral analysis.

"Next is thrilled to be recognized by Citizens JMP as one of the 'hottest privately held cybersecurity companies' of the year", said Connie Stack, CEO of Next. "As threats to data security grow and evolve, we are committed to enabling our customers to be ready for what's next. This recognition is a wonderful endorsement of our growth strategy and continuous innovation and we're honored to be selected for inclusion by the talented team at JMP Securities."

The Citizens JMP Cyber 66 executive overview, plus Next DLP listing can be downloaded here. Contact Citizens JMP to inquire about receiving a copy of the full report.

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

About Citizens JMP

Citizens JMP is one of the country's premier middle-market investment banks, with an exceptionally strong team, a notable client base, and a complete range of investment banking and institutional equities capabilities. Founded in San Francisco in 2000, Citizens JMP is rooted in a community that drives global innovation and change. We are proud of our West Coast roots, and our firm's entrepreneurial spirit is a product of our Bay Area heritage. We specialize in six high-growth sectors of the economy: technology, healthcare, financial services, real estate, consumer, and industrials. Our equity research analysts provide unique insights to institutional investors, and our sales and trading platform is a powerful distribution network for both our ideas and our securities offerings.

