Next DLP Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

Next's Partner Program offers role-based training and extensive sales, marketing, and technical support to help partners achieve their business goals. Over the past year, Next has significantly enhanced its partner program by introducing MDF, implementing tailored training sessions, and fostering collaborative innovation for increased efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Next is dedicated to providing best-in-class partner support through the development of our channel program. We pride ourselves on offering a channel program that is not only flexible to current partners' GTM strategy, but has a predictable rewards and incentives model and profitable margins for new business," said Connie Stack, CEO of Next. "CRN's 5-Star rating reflects Next's commitment to expanding and improving our program to continue strengthening partnerships and driving mutual business growth.

The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth.

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

