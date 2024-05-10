Next DLP Named One of the 'Best Places to Work 2024' by The Sunday Times

Next DLP receives an 'Excellent' rating across all six evaluation areas in the 'Medium Organisation' category.
BOSTON and LONDON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next DLP ("Next"), a leader in insider risk and data protection, today announced it has been named as one of the UK's top-rated employers in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Work list. The prestigious honour is based on an independently conducted employee survey that ranks organisations in six key areas, including reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, instilling pride and job satisfaction.
Featured in the 'Medium Organisation' category, Next DLP received an 'Excellent' rating across all six evaluation areas. This included an above average employee engagement score of 89% while also scoring 90% or above in employee responses across 15 other satisfaction-based questions, including those relating to confidence in management, job satisfaction, diversity and inclusion, and recognition of work done well.
"Appearing on the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list is a genuine accolade for the entire Next team and a testament to the culture we have created together," commented Connie Stack, CEO of Next DLP. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to providing a supportive and dynamic work environment where employees can thrive and the company can succeed."
Next DLP also achieved an industry leading Net Promoter Score of 66. This score reflects Next's efforts to build a culture where every employee feels they have an opportunity to contribute to the overall success of the business. Championing empowerment and flexibility, Next offers fully remote work options, allowing employees to take responsibility for their work-life balance. They also offer a share scheme which creates a sense of ownership and community achievement.
To support new and working parents, Next offers flexible working options, enhanced family leave support and a workplace nursery scheme. The company's flexible bank holiday policy also allows all employees' the choice to move public holidays or swap them out for other religious holidays.
On top of this, Next has set up an Employee Committee for Culture that is responsible for nurturing the company's unique culture and driving innovation. Through initiatives like hackathons and community engagement programs, Next has established itself as not just a workplace, but an elite team where every individual contribution can, and does, make a difference.
About Next DLP
Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfils security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organisations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.
Media Contact
Randy Walker, Next DLP, 9806219300, [email protected], https://www.nextdlp.com/
SOURCE Next DLP
Share this article