Next DLP Named One of the 'Best Places to Work 2024' by The Sunday Times

"Appearing on the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list is a genuine accolade for the entire Next team and a testament to the culture we have created together," commented Connie Stack, CEO of Next DLP. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to providing a supportive and dynamic work environment where employees can thrive and the company can succeed."

Next DLP also achieved an industry leading Net Promoter Score of 66. This score reflects Next's efforts to build a culture where every employee feels they have an opportunity to contribute to the overall success of the business. Championing empowerment and flexibility, Next offers fully remote work options, allowing employees to take responsibility for their work-life balance. They also offer a share scheme which creates a sense of ownership and community achievement.

To support new and working parents, Next offers flexible working options, enhanced family leave support and a workplace nursery scheme. The company's flexible bank holiday policy also allows all employees' the choice to move public holidays or swap them out for other religious holidays.

On top of this, Next has set up an Employee Committee for Culture that is responsible for nurturing the company's unique culture and driving innovation. Through initiatives like hackathons and community engagement programs, Next has established itself as not just a workplace, but an elite team where every individual contribution can, and does, make a difference.

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfils security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organisations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

Media Contact

Randy Walker, Next DLP, 9806219300, [email protected], https://www.nextdlp.com/

SOURCE Next DLP