Next DLP Positioned as Exclusive "Trail Blazer" in Radicati Group's 2024 Data Loss Prevention Market Quadrant

"Vendors recognized as Trail Blazers offer advanced, best-of-breed technology and have the potential to disrupt the market. In time, these vendors are likely to grow into Top Players" said Sara Radicati Ph.D., President and CEO of The Radicati Group. "A good example of this is Next DLP. Despite being a relatively new entrant in the DLP Market, they are carving a niche for themselves with their strong product offering and innovative approaches."

Next DLP earned the Trail Blazer position by constantly innovating and striving to deliver modern data protection for how organizations work today. Recent product announcements showcase and support the advancement of The Reveal Platform, including:

"I am thrilled that Next has been named a Trail Blazer in the respected Radicati Market Quadrant for Data Loss Prevention. Since spinning out of Ava Security just two short years ago, we have pioneered a new era of proactive data protection, empowering organizations to safeguard their most critical assets with unparalleled precision and insight," said Connie Stack, CEO of Next. "This acknowledgment validates our position as the only true innovator in DLP today and for organizations looking to blaze a new DLP trail, our Reveal Platform has to be considered."

Next works with organizations of all sizes to provide data protection solutions, aimed at safeguarding sensitive data and Intellectual Property, detecting and responding to insider threats, and meeting security, compliance, and regulatory demands. The Reveal Platform helps security teams understand human behavioral patterns, strengthen defenses against insider risks, close compliance gaps, and prevent data loss. Unlike legacy DLP, Reveal is a flexible, cloud-native, machine-learning-powered solution built for today's threat landscape.

