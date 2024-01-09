Next DLP Takes Security Analysts to the Next Level with XTND AI

John Stringer, Head of Product at Next DLP said, "XTND is all about helping analysts efficiently run investigations, and therefore, controlling the costs associated with running an effective insider risk program." Post this

"Few metrics matter more than time to contain and time to respond when limiting the impact of a data exfiltration event," said John Stringer, Head of Product at Next DLP. "XTND is all about helping analysts efficiently run investigations, and therefore, controlling the costs associated with running an effective insider risk program."

XTND not only optimizes the analyst experience and simplifies workflows, but extends their expertise, allowing analysts at all skill levels to perform at a more advanced level. Furthermore, the integration of MITRE ATT&CK Insider Threat mapping into XTND is particularly beneficial, providing essential context and support, especially for security teams that may not have a dedicated insider risk function. The resultant synergy of these features significantly reduces the time to contain (TTC) and positively impacts the time to respond (TTR) to insider threats.

To learn more about the Reveal Platform, please visit https://www.nextdlp.com/.

Note, this capability is currently in Private Beta. Current Next Customers can contact their customer experience representative for more information.

About Next DLP

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

