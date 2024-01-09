Next DLP takes security analysts to the next level with XTND AI. The AI-powered assistant streamlines data loss and insider threat analysis while elevating resources.
BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next DLP ("Next"), a leader in insider risk and data protection, today announced XTND AI, an artificial intelligence powered assistant, that extends insider risk and data security analysts' expertise, enabling every member of the security team to contribute to the business at a higher level.
XTND is a third layer in the Reveal Platform's already extensive detection and response capabilities. Firstly, organizations are given a deep view into how users interact with data, and what normal behavior looks like relative to individual, peer group, and organizational baselines. Secondly, risky user behavior is sequenced, risk scored, and mapped to the [MITRE ATT&CK framework. With the addition of XTND, incidents are contextualized, summarized and presented to the analyst and, as desired, their peers in the business, in an easy-to-consume way.
"Few metrics matter more than time to contain and time to respond when limiting the impact of a data exfiltration event," said John Stringer, Head of Product at Next DLP. "XTND is all about helping analysts efficiently run investigations, and therefore, controlling the costs associated with running an effective insider risk program."
XTND not only optimizes the analyst experience and simplifies workflows, but extends their expertise, allowing analysts at all skill levels to perform at a more advanced level. Furthermore, the integration of MITRE ATT&CK Insider Threat mapping into XTND is particularly beneficial, providing essential context and support, especially for security teams that may not have a dedicated insider risk function. The resultant synergy of these features significantly reduces the time to contain (TTC) and positively impacts the time to respond (TTR) to insider threats.
To learn more about the Reveal Platform, please visit https://www.nextdlp.com/.
Note, this capability is currently in Private Beta. Current Next Customers can contact their customer experience representative for more information.
About Next DLP
Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.
