Next DLP Transforms Insider Threat Detection with New Reveal Platform Capability

"By now most organizations recognize that insider risk poses the most significant threat to their sensitive data," said John Stringer, Head of Product at Next DLP. "But truly internalizing that fact means working proactively to detect those threats as quickly as possible—before they spiral out of control. With Activity Feed, organizations can stop wasting time trying to correlate information across multiple DLP, IRM and SIEM tools and instead face potential threats head-on, in a single unified activity stream with essential employee privacy and audit controls built in."

Unlike legacy DLP and insider risk management solutions, the Reveal Platform and its new Activity Feed automatically generates fine-grained, contextualized information, mapped to the MITRE Insider Threat Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTP) Knowledge Base, on each and every detection. This gives analysts the full picture, from reconnaissance and collection, to defense evasion and data exfiltration, of any given incident. For the chronically overstretched Security team—a persistent problem given the ongoing security talent shortage—this rich information view reduces investigation time and optimizes the allocation of analyst resources.

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading insider risk and data protection solution provider. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit http://www.nextdlp.com.

