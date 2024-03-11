NEXT for AUTISM Announces 2024 Grant Funding Cycle for Autistic-led and Community-based Organizations

"Thanks to Night of Too Many Stars, NEXT grant funding has impacted more than 100,000 autistic individuals in the U.S.," says Gillian Leek, CEO of NEXT for AUTISM. "Our team is eager to see this year's grant applicants and learn about their work to enhance the lives of adults on the spectrum." Post this

Virtual information sessions regarding the Letter of Intent (LOI) and application process will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, at 2 p.m. Eastern (register here). NEXT is focusing its three application categories on home, to address the need for autistic adults to live in and be able to foster high-quality home environments; work, to support gaining and retaining positive paid employment in a society where employment opportunities can be difficult for autistic individuals to identify, cultivate, and maintain; and social, to increase the quality and quantity of autistic individuals' connections and relationships to avoid the isolation and disconnection commonly felt by autistic adults.

The application guidelines for grant candidates to submit a letter of intent are now online and open until April 5, 2024 at 5pm EST. All letters of intent will undergo evaluation by NEXT for AUTISM's advisory grant committees which include members of the autistic community. Top scoring candidates will be invited to submit a full proposal.

For more information, please visit NEXTforAUTISM.org/2024Grants or contact NEXT for AUTISM directly at [email protected]

About NEXT for AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs. NEXT 's mission is to build national programs that enhance the lives of autistic adults, including NEXT for DSP (Direct Support Professional) professional development training, NEXT for AUTISM FELLOWS scholarship initiative, and NEXT CONNECTS a co-mentorship program aimed at fostering inclusion in the workplace. Someone you know loves someone with autism. Learn more at: NEXTforAUTISM.org

