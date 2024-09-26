NEXT for AUTISM ANNOUNCES ITS 2024-25 AUTISTIC-LED AND COMMUNITY-BASED GRANT RECIPIENTS

"It's our honor to partner with and support such a strong group of autistic-led and community-based organizations. The grants program grows each year, identifying more innovative programs nationwide, thereby extending our collective impact where it's needed most." Gillian Leek, CEO, NEXT for AUTISM. Post this

This year marked a record number of applications from autistic-led and community-based organizations looking to support autistic adults in their communities, with 435 applications received by NEXT. Each application is subject to a rigorous review process; all autistic-led applications are evaluated by a neurodivergent review committee.

"Funding from NEXT for AUTISM will enable Fish in a Tree to expand the EmpowerHer program, providing vital sensory-friendly resources and community support to more adult autistic women. This support will enhance their overall well-being, helping adult autistic women manage sensory sensitivities and fostering a supportive community network." - Bridgette Hamstead Founder & Executive Director, EmpowerHer (2024-25 NEXT for AUTISM Grantee)

The 2024-25 grantee organizations include:

Abilis, Inc. (Work, Community-based, Connecticut )





) Actionplay Inc. (Work, Autistic-led, New York )





) Alpine Learning Group Foundation (Work, Community-based, New Jersey )





) ASMT, Inc. (Social, Autistic-led, Tennessee )





) Autistic While Black (Social, Autistic-led, Michigan )





) Banding Together (Social, Community-based, California )





) Camp Encourage (Social, Community-based, Missouri )





) Communication 4 ALL / C4A Academy (Home, Autistic-led, Florida )





) Els for Autism Foundation (Work, Community-based, Florida )





) ETTA (Home, Community-based, California )





) Evolve Coaching (Home, Community-based, Pennsylvania )





) Exceptional Minds (Work, Community-based, California )





) Fish in a Tree (Social, Autistic-led, Louisiana )





) Have Dreams (Work, Community-based, Illinois )





) Institute for Educational Achievement (Work, Community-based, New Jersey )





) LearningSpring School (Social, Community-based, New York )





) Neurodiversity Works (Work, Autistic-led, Colorado )





) Norton Children's Hospital Foundation (Social, Community-based, Kentucky )





) NYSARC, Inc. Westchester County Chapter: Project SEARCH Autism Enhancement (Work, Community-based, New York )





) Popcorn for the People (Work, Community-based, New Jersey )





) Shepherd's Way (Work, Community-based, Kansas )





) Sociedad De Educacion y Rehabilitacion de Puerto Rico (Social, Community-based, Puerto Rico )





(Social, Community-based, ) Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (Work, Community-based, Arizona )





) Spectrum Designs Foundation (Social, Community-based, New York )





) Spectrum Sailing (Social, Community-based, South Carolina )





) The Ed Asner Family Center (Social, Community-based, California )





) The New England Center for Children (Work, Community-based, Massachusetts )





) The True Professional (Home, Community-based, New Jersey )





) Theatre Development Fund, Inc. (Social, Community-based, New York )





) University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston (Work, Autistic-led, Texas )





(Work, Autistic-led, ) Urban Autism Solutions (Social, Community-based, Illinois )

Note: In paratheses: Grant Category (home, work, or social); Grant Type (autistic-led or community-based); Location

The NEXT grants program has funded more than 385 projects from 160 organizations in 37 states and territories throughout the U.S., impacting autistic individuals, their families, and the community. The NEXT grants program is made possible thanks to funds raised through the Night of Too Many Stars (NOTMS) live comedy event. NOTMS was created by longtime SNL and Conan O'Brien writer/producer Robert Smigel and his wife Michelle Smigel, founding NEXT for AUTISM board members, who struggled to find effective education for their autistic son, Daniel. The event has raised more than 30 million dollars since its inception in 2008. Top long-term funders of NOTMS and the grants program include Tommy Hilfiger, NEST New York, SuperSmile, and White Castle.

The 2025 grants cycle will open for applications in March 2025, offering opportunities for both autistic-led and community-based organizations. Details on important dates, grant requirements, and more, may be found at NEXTforAUTISM.org/grants. To connect with a member of the NEXT for AUTISM team, email [email protected] or call 212-759-3775.

ABOUT NEXT FOR AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs. We believe that individuals with autism deserve to live fulfilling, productive lives, when supported by excellent services and connected to their communities. We continually ask, what's next for autism? Learn more at NEXTforAUTISM.org

Media Contact

Holly Wainwright, NEXT for AUTISM, 1 203-667-4734, [email protected], NEXTforAUTISM.org

SOURCE NEXT for AUTISM