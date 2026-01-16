NEXT for AUTISM ANNOUNCES ITS 2025-26 AUTISTIC-LED AND COMMUNITY-BASED GRANT RECIPIENTS

"NEXT is honored to invest in organizations that provide vital services that support autistic adults, the most underserved group in the autism community. We're particularly excited about our expanding support of autistic-led grantee organizations." Gillian Leek, CEO, NEXT for AUTISM Post this

This year, NEXT received a record 522 grant applications, representing a 27% increase from 2024. These applications provided critical insights that shaped a new report on the current landscape of adult autism services, which can be viewed here.

The 52 funded autistic-led and community-based organizations were selected for their clear, measurable goals; innovative and original approaches to service delivery; commitment to reaching marginalized autistic communities; and plans designed for impact and long-term sustainability.

"This year's grantees are driving innovation across our four key service pillars, including work, home, social, and health," shared Abigayle Jayroe, SVP of Strategic Initiatives at NEXT for AUTISM. "Each program works to fulfill NEXT's vision that everyone has the opportunity to live a productive and fulfilling life."

2025-26 NEXT for AUTISM Grant Awardees*

Abilis, Inc. (Home, Community-based, Connecticut)

Actionplay Incorporated (Work, Autistic-led, New York)

ASMT, Inc. (Social, Autistic-led, Tennessee)

Association for Autism and Neurodiversity (Health and Well-being, Autistic-led, Massachusetts)

Autism Empowerment (Work, Autistic-led, Washington)

Autism New Jersey (Health and Well-being, Community-based, New Jersey)

Autism Society of Central Virginia (Health and Well-being, Autistic-led, Virginia)

Banding Together (Social, Community-based, California)

Beacon College (Work, Community-based, Florida)

Camp Encourage (Health and Well-being, Community-based, Missouri)

Care Cuts (Health and Well-being, Community-based, Texas)

Communication 4 ALL (Health and Well-being, Autistic-led, Florida)

Community for Autism and Motor Planning (DBA Teva Community) (Social, Autistic-led, Arizona)

ELIJA Farm (Work, Autistic-led, New York)

Els for Autism Foundation (Work, Community-based, Florida)

Evolve Coaching (Home, Community-based, Pennsylvania)

Exceptional Minds (Work, Autistic-led, California)

First Place AZ (Social, Community-based, Arizona)

Gleason's Give A Kid A Dream (Social, Community-based, New York)

Growing Right Over Wealth (Work, Community-based, Ohio)

Have Dreams (Work, Autistic-led, Illinois)

Institute for Educational Achievement (Work, Community-based, New Jersey)

Invictus Enterprises Foundation, Inc. (Work, Community-based, New York)

Jefferson Center for Autism and Neurodiversity (Health and Well-being, Autistic-led, Pennsylvania)

KEEN New York, Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (Health and Well-being, Community-based, New York)

Landmark College (Social, Community-based, Vermont)

LEAP Institute (Health and Well-being, Autistic-led, Texas)

Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (Social, Community-based, New York)

Multiple (Health and Well-being, Community-based, California)

Mychal's Learning Place (Social, Community-based, California)

Neurodiversity Works (Work, Autistic-led, Colorado)

Pawsability Dog Club Inc. (Work, Autistic-led, New York)

Rochester Institute of Technology (Work, Community-based, New York)

Shepherd's Way, Inc (Home, Community-based, Kansas)

SNACK & Friends Inc (Home, Community-based, New York)

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (Work, Community-based, Arizona)

Spectrum Designs Foundation (Work, Community-based, New York)

Spectrum Sailing (Health and Well-being, Community-based, South Carolina)

SteppingStones Recreation (Health and Well-being, Community-based, West Virginia)

Surfers Healing Foundation, Inc. (Social, Community-based, California)

The Arc of Northern Virginia (Health and Well-being, Community-based, Virginia)

The Arc Westchester (Work, Community-based, New York)

The Ed Asner Family Center (Work, Autistic-led, California)

The Help Group (Work, Community-based, California)

The New England Center for Children (Work, Community-based, Massachusetts)

The Positivity Spectrum (Health and Well-being, Autistic-led, Ohio)

The True Professional (Home, Community-based, New Jersey)

Theatre Development Fund (Social, Community-based, New York)

Tikvah Etta & Lazear Israel Center for the Developmentally Disabled dba ETTA (Home, Community-based, California)

Transition Pathways, AJ Drexel Autism Institute, Drexel University (Work, Community-based, Pennsylvania)

University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston (Work, Autistic-led, Texas)

Urban Autism Solutions (Social, Autistic-led, Illinois)

"With your support, you've helped us create more than a recording lab, you've built a space where neurodivergent voices are heard, creativity is celebrated, and confidence takes root." The Ed Asner Family Center

Program at a Glance

52 organizations funded across 20 states

16 autistic-led organizations

17 new grantees

$856,572 awarded across four categories

Work $392,500 | Home $155,000 | Social $129,972 | Health $179,100

Since 2005, NEXT has awarded more than $27 million to 440 projects in 39 states and territories, strengthening the landscape of services for autistic adults, their families, and the community.

The 2026-27 grants cycle will open in Spring 2026, offering opportunities for autistic-led and community-based organizations. For details visit NEXTforAUTISM.org/grants or email [email protected].

About NEXT for AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative programs. We believe that individuals with autism deserve to live fulfilling, productive lives when supported by excellent services and connected to their communities. We continually ask, what's next for autism? Learn more at NEXTforAUTISM.org

