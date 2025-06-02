NEXT for AUTISM Announces Start of 2025/26 Grants Cycle

Grant Funding Opportunity for Autistic-Led and Community-Based Organizations That Provide Services or Support for Autistic Adults

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEXT for AUTISM, a leading nonprofit dedicated to transforming services for people with autism, announces its 2025/26 grant funding cycle. NEXT for AUTISM's 2025/26 grants cycle is open to autistic-led and community-based organizations and initiatives. Grants will be awarded to organizations that support autistic individuals in the following four areas: home, work, social engagement, and health and well-being. Previously funded organizations may be awarded up to $25,000; new grantees may be awarded up to $10,000.

In addition to financial support, organizations that receive grant funding from NEXT for AUTISM gain access to valuable resources, expand their networks, and establish long-term partnerships with both NEXT and peer organizations. NEXT has established a unique network for its grantees to collaborate, to help magnify their visibility and expand their impact within the autism community. Additionally, being part of the NEXT for AUTISM network makes grantees eligible for future funding through expanded grant programs, creating a pathway for sustained growth and development.

"The grants cycle is always an exciting time of year for NEXT. It gives us unique insight into the tremendous work and positive impact that hundreds of autistic-led and community-based organizations nationwide are having in the autism community," said Gillian Leek, CEO of NEXT for AUTISM. "And it gives our team the honor of empowering many of these organizations with grant funding, to further expand their impact."

Key Areas of Focus

The 2025 Grants Program addresses the essential needs of autistic adults by focusing on four primary categories:

Home: Supporting the development of high-quality living environments.

Work: Promoting access to meaningful, paid employment opportunities.

Social: Enhancing relationships and reducing isolation for autistic individuals.

Health & Well-being: Promoting access to healthcare, mental health support, and wellness resources for autistic individuals.

The grant application portal opens on June 2, 2025, and closes on July 27, 2025, at 11 PM EST. A virtual information session will be held on June 10, 2025, at 2 PM EST. All submissions will be reviewed by NEXT for AUTISM's neurodiverse advisory grant committees.

For More Information

Visit NEXTforAUTISM.org/Grants for detailed application guidelines and instructions. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

Media Contact

Holly Wainwright, NEXT for AUTISM, 1 203-667-4734, [email protected], NEXTforAUTISM.org

SOURCE NEXT for AUTISM