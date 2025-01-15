NEXT for AUTISM FELLOWS Work-Based Scholarship Program Announces New Education Partnerships, to Provide More DSP Support for Autistic Adults

"As the NEXT for AUTISM program enters its third year, we are excited to announce new educational partnerships and the inclusion of graduate students in our applicant pool, broadening the pool for applicants and future support professionals entering the workforce." Post this

The need for qualified DSPs is high, given a waitlist for services and support that exceeds 482,000 adults with autism and intellectual disabilities. With more than 5.4 million autistic adults in the U.S., there are more autistic adults who need services than there are qualified DSPs to support them. As the need for DSPs and neurodivergent professionals continues to increase, it's anticipated that there will be seven million vacant DSP job openings by 2029. Now is the time to help pave the way for a positive future—for work as a DSP and to ensure meaningful support and mentorship for an autistic adult.

"As the NEXT for AUTISM program enters its third year, we are excited to announce new educational partnerships and the inclusion of graduate students in our applicant pool, broadening the pool for applicants and future support professionals entering the workforce," said Abigayle Jayroe, NEXT's Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations.

Education partners:

University of Chicago (IL)

(IL) Mercy University ( Dobbs Ferry, NY )

) Temple University ( Philadelphia, PA )

( ) SUNY Empire (NY)

CUNY Hunter (NY)

(NY) Pace University (NY)

Community partners:

A Plus Autism Solutions ( Chicago, IL )

) Variety: The Children's Charity ( Philadelphia, PA )

) SPIN ( Philadelphia, PA )

) Melmark ( Philadelphia, PA )

) Future Centered Care ( New York )

) AHRC NYC ( New York )

) The Arc Westchester ( New York ).

This year's partner expansion will help us meet the critical demand for Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) in key areas, including New York City, ensuring that more students are placed in these essential roles.

WHO SHOULD APPLY (see application for complete details and requirements):

Undergraduate or graduate students enrolled at a partner school

Majoring in Health or Human Services, or a related field

Graduating in 2027 or later, with at least two years to participate

Ready to work 800 hours annually as a DSP

An interest in supporting autistic adults

APPLY TODAY:

January 15, 2025 : Application Opens

: Application Opens March 9, 2025 : Applications Closes ( 11PM EST )

: Applications Closes ( ) May 2025 : Awards announced

: Awards announced CLICK HERE for APPLICATION

ABOUT NEXT FOR AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM is the leading nonprofit dedicated to transforming the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative initiatives.

