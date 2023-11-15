NEXT for AUTISM Inaugural Fellowship Recipients Announced

"I am thankful not just for the scholarship but also for the chance to learn and get real-life experience working with adults on the Autism Spectrum. It's something that I love to do." Laura-Esly C., NEXT for AUTISM FELLOWS recipient Post this

"Not only are the inaugural Fellows outstanding students," shared Gillian Leek, CEO, NEXT for AUTISM, "but their commitment to working with autistic adults, now and beyond graduation is a great indication of the next generation of professionals entering the field."

The scholarship recipients represent top institutions across the country, including George Mason University (VA), State University of New York at Buffalo (NY), Great Basin College (NV), University of California at Berkeley (CA), Morehead State University (KY), and Lansing Community College (MI).

There are more autistic adults who need services than there are qualified DSPs to support them. In fact, more than 482,000 adults with autism and intellectual disabilities are waitlisted for services that they need and deserve. As the need for DSPs and neurodivergent professionals continues to increase, it's anticipated that there will be seven million vacant DSP job openings by 2029. Now is the time to help pave the way for a positive future—for work as a DSP and to ensure meaningful support and mentorship for an autistic adult.

The 2024 NEXT for AUTISM Fellows Scholarship cycle will open in February 2024.

ABOUT NEXT FOR AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM is the leading nonprofit dedicated to transforming the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative initiatives.‥

In 2023, the organization's 20th anniversary, NEXT remains steadfast in its quest to change the paradigm for how individuals with autism thrive throughout their adult lives. This is done by leveraging a broad range of autistic and neurotypical stakeholders and partnering with national organizations, regional agencies, and local entities to enhance services and maximize resources.‥ Learn more at NEXTforAUTISM.org

Media Contact

Holly Wainwright, NEXT for AUTISM, 1 203-667-4734, [email protected], NEXTforAUTISM.org

SOURCE NEXT for AUTISM