Next Four CGX Top100 Camps Presented by adidas Golf Announced with 48 Top DI Women's and Men's Coaches

Through the expansion of CGX Top100 Camps, juniors and their parents can now engage with, learn from, and separate themselves from other junior golfers by getting in front of top coaches and programs in one place before or after the June 15 contact date.

CGX Top 100 Showcase Camps are tailor-made for junior golfers ages 13-18 in the top-300 of their class, juniors who want to learn from top college coaches and level up their game, and juniors and parents looking to build relationships with top coaches and programs in an immersive educational environment.

"In the past, top-ranked junior golfers didn't have a platform or a necessity to attend camps and bring their golf resumes to life beyond their tournament scores. Through the expansion of CGX Top100 Camps, juniors and their parents can now engage with, learn from, and separate themselves from other junior golfers by getting in front of top coaches and programs in one place before or after the June 15 contact date," says CGX Founder and CEO Joshua Jacobs. "CGX is honored to work with so many esteemed and accomplished college coaches. Bringing them together to share knowledge creates transformative results not only for juniors and their parents, but for the coaches as well. It helps form the vital connective tissue between junior golf and college golf."

CGX Top100 Showcase Camps are held over two days and provide:

Juniors with scripted outfits from adidas Golf to be worn during camp like what they would experience on a college golf team and in professional golf.

Juniors with Clippd, a data-driven performance platform to track their game on and off the course.

Comprehensive education sessions for juniors and parents led by the marquee college golf coaches on college golf and the recruiting pathway.

On-course coach engagement and course management and strategy instruction during simulated college golf practice and tournament rounds.

Real-time evaluation and personalized feedback from coaches during a simulated college golf practice session to help each junior discover how to find the right collegiate program fit.

Name Image Likeness (NIL) discussions to recruiting questions, and tips on what juniors should do to prepare for college golf.

"It's been great to learn directly from coaches what they want to see in a recruit, and what I should do when I practice and play in golf tournaments. I took away that if you're going to be successful, you've got to believe in yourself and accept your good and bad shots. Having lunch with the coaches and just hearing their advice was one of the best parts of the camp," said Top100 Camp attendee Quinn Murray from Santa Maria, Calif.

Head coaches from prestigious NCAA golf programs confirmed for the upcoming Showcase Camps:

Top100 East Boys Showcase Camp: Blaine Woodruff - Chattanooga, Jake Amos - East Tennessee State, J.C. Deacon - Florida, Carter Collins - Georgia Southern, Bruce Heppler - Georgia Tech, Mike Small - Illinois, Glen Millican - Missouri, John Handrigan - Notre Dame, Jay Moseley - Ohio State, and Jerry Haas - Wake Forest.

Top100 East Girls Showcase Camp: Mic Potter - Alabama, Shauna Estes-Taylor - Arkansas, Caroline Haas-Hegg - Augusta, Emily Glaser - Florida, Amy Bond - Florida State, Josh Brewer - Georgia, Kelly Hovland - Maryland, Erika DeSanty - Princeton, Kalen Anderson - South Carolina, Gerrod Chadwell - Texas A&M, and Ria Scott – Virginia.

Top100 West Girls Showcase Camp: Laura Ianello - Arizona, Missy Farr-Kaye - Arizona State, Golda Borst - Kentucky, Garrett Runion - LSU, Jill Trujillo - New Mexico State, Greg Robertson - Oklahoma State, Laurie Gibbs - Pepperdine, Dana Dormann - San Jose State, JoJo Robertson - Texas Tech, Alicia Um Holmes - UCLA, Kim Lewellen - Wake Forest, and Mary Lou Mulflur - Washington.

Top100 West Boys Showcase Camp: Jim Anderson - Arizona, Walter Chun - Berkeley, Bruce Brockbank - BYU, David Inglis - Northwestern, Jon Reehoorn - Oregon State, Ryan Donovan - San Diego State, Greg Sands - Texas Tech, Jean-Paul Hebert - UNLV, Mark Hankins – USC, Michael Wilson – Colorado St., and Michael Beard – Pepperdine.

"I would strongly encourage any parents to send their kids to a future CGX camp. They will not only learn how to become a better player, but they will learn what next steps to take to play collegiate golf," said Greg Sands, Men's Head Coach, Texas Tech.

For more information on CGX Top100 Camps, please visit collegegolfx.com/top100.

