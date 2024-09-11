Next Frontier Capital Announces Successful Close of NFC Fund IV with $102 Million in Commitments and the Hiring of Erika Nash as a Partner in the Boulder Office

Raising $102 million for NFC Fund IV in today's market is no small feat. The successful fundraise is a testament to a strong team, robust investment strategy, and resilient network. NFC Fund IV follows on the success of the firm's previous funds of $21M, $38M, and $80M. Post this

The firm is also proud to welcome a distinguished group of new investors and institutions, including the New Mexico State Investment Council and other institutional investors. The decision to join NFC Fund IV represents a strong endorsement of the firm's strategy and the team's proven ability to navigate and capitalize on market opportunities. "We are excited about the diverse perspectives and expertise our new partners bring, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership," added Richard Harjes, Managing Partner.

Next Frontier Capital is uniquely positioned to identify and nurture exceptional talent across the Rocky Mountain region as the only venture capital firm in the region with offices in Bozeman, Boulder, and Salt Lake City. Investments for the new fund will be actively sourced from states in the Intermountain-West, including Montana, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada. The geographical advantage of focusing on this region allows the firm to maintain close relationships with portfolio companies and investors while fostering innovation and growth across major regional hubs. NFC Fund IV will focus on Fintech, Cybersecurity, AI/Data, Energy, Climate, Defense, and DeepTech sectors. The firm's investment partners have proven success and continue to develop deep expertise and interest in these areas.

In addition to the fund's closing, the firm is pleased to announce the addition of Erika Nash as a Partner. With a strong background in venture capital and corporate transactions, she brings a wealth of experience from previous roles at OpenView Partners, Pelion Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Erika holds both a JD and an MBA from Brigham Young University, where she also earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Erika will join Kirsten Suddath in the Boulder office. "Erika's deep industry knowledge and track record of success make her a valuable addition to our team, and we are excited to welcome her aboard. Erika further strengthens NFC's investment expertise and leadership in the region" said Kirsten Suddath, General Partner.

Raising $102 million for NFC Fund IV in today's market is no small feat. The successful fundraise is a testament to a strong team, robust investment strategy, and resilient network. NFC Fund IV follows on the success of the firm's previous funds of $21M, $38M, and $80M. This fund will enable Next Frontier Capital to continue supporting visionary founders and scaling transformative companies that are shaping the future.

"We remain committed to our mission of identifying and nurturing exceptional Rocky Mountain talent, fostering innovation, and delivering strong returns to our investors," said Les Craig, General Partner. "Fund IV's early investments in companies such as 401Go, VirtualZ Computing, Paramify, Reveal, PolyAPI, Squarepeg, and Hoonify mark a strong start to our portfolio construction, with much more to come."

Next Frontier Capital (NFC) is an early-stage venture capital firm supporting mission-driven entrepreneurs building impactful companies in the Rocky Mountain region. Founded in 2015, with offices in Bozeman, Boulder, and Salt Lake City, the firm is investing from its $102M Fund IV, following the success of its previous funds of $21M, $38M, and $80M. Next Frontier Capital has invested in 58 companies to date, with 9 exits, and focuses on sectors such as AI/ML, defense tech, climate tech, and deep tech.

