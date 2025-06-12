Next-Gen Guest Streaming: MCOMS debuts streaming using Google Cast™ embedded in LG Smart Hotel TVs

"Our collaboration with LG and Google underscores our commitment to delivering future-proof solutions, empowering hotels to meet modern guest expectations." said Costas Sakellariou, CEO of MCOMS. Post this

"LG is pleased to support this exciting collaboration with Google and MCOMS. Our commitment to innovation in hospitality is further strengthened by offering secure, embedded casting in our hotel TVs, helping hotel operators modernize while enhancing the guest experience" said Jake Benner, Senior Director of Hospitality, LG electronics USA.

The new solution requires no external dongles or additional equipment. Guests simply scan a QR code displayed on their in-room LG Hotel TV to securely pair their personal device and begin streaming their favourite content within seconds.

Designed specifically for hospitality, HOTstream Cast Embedded is one of the first fully certified casting platforms integrated directly into LG Smart Hotel TVs. The system provides managed access to casting devices, allows monitoring by hotel staff, and ensures the protection of guests' privacy by using MCOMS patented media casting technology.

"Our collaboration with LG and Google underscores our commitment to delivering future-proof solutions, empowering hotels to meet modern guest expectations. MCOMS embedded casting solution will increase guest satisfaction and enhance operational efficiency, all without sacrificing security or privacy" said Costas Sakellariou, CEO of MCOMS.

The solution supports dual deployment, allowing properties to gradually transition from older TVs using dongles to new LG models with built-in casting. This flexibility protects investments and ensures consistent guest satisfaction across the property.

For more information or to experience the solution firsthand, visit MCOMS #1800 at HITEC 2025 or online at www.mcoms.com.

