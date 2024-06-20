Next-Gen Image Analysis in Regulated Environments: Automation Meets Compliance, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In industries where compliance is mandatory, the use of automated analysis helps ensure adherence to stringent standards like 21 CFR Part 11 and GMP Annex 11. Post this

MIPAR's next-gen Spotlight technology eliminates the need for data preparation and model training through its zero-shot generalizing capabilities. It enables systems to 'see' even the most complex objects, including those it has not been trained on. The integration of a deep learning engine allows for the creation of highly customized solutions tailored to specific customer needs.

The platform's versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including particle, fiber, defect, feature morphology and live cell analysis. In industries where compliance is mandatory, the use of automated analysis helps ensure adherence to stringent standards like 21 CFR Part 11 and GMP Annex 11.

Register for this webinar to understand how image analysis helps in compliance and how organizations can realize cost savings with the improved precision of advanced automation tools.

Join John Sosa, CEO & Co-Founder, MIPAR Software; and Steven Dodd, Head of Sales and Business Development, TotalLab, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Next-Gen Image Analysis in Regulated Environments: Automation Meets Compliance.

