Next-Gen Image Analysis in Regulated Environments: Automation Meets Compliance, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how advanced automated image analysis solves challenging imaging problems in research, product development, manufacturing and quality control. Attendees will understand how these automated tools adhere to a compliant framework within the 21 CFR Part 11 and GMP Annex 11 standards. They will also learn how next-gen AI models can be leveraged in a sandbox environment to tailor solutions to customer needs over a wide range of real-world applications. The featured speakers will also provide a comprehensive analysis and review of workflows available to operators and supervisors within regulated production environments.
TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar focusing on the latest in automated image analysis solutions and their deployment in 21 CFR Part 11 and GMP Annex 11 compliant environments.
This webinar will showcase the latest automation tools that have been effectively implemented in the materials and life science fields and are now seamlessly integrated into a compliant platform MIPAR Checkpoint: Compliance by TotalLab. The speakers will focus on how these advancements are solving challenging imaging problems in research, product development, manufacturing and quality control.
MIPAR's next-gen Spotlight technology eliminates the need for data preparation and model training through its zero-shot generalizing capabilities. It enables systems to 'see' even the most complex objects, including those it has not been trained on. The integration of a deep learning engine allows for the creation of highly customized solutions tailored to specific customer needs.
The platform's versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including particle, fiber, defect, feature morphology and live cell analysis. In industries where compliance is mandatory, the use of automated analysis helps ensure adherence to stringent standards like 21 CFR Part 11 and GMP Annex 11.
Register for this webinar to understand how image analysis helps in compliance and how organizations can realize cost savings with the improved precision of advanced automation tools.
Join John Sosa, CEO & Co-Founder, MIPAR Software; and Steven Dodd, Head of Sales and Business Development, TotalLab, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Next-Gen Image Analysis in Regulated Environments: Automation Meets Compliance.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article