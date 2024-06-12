Next-Gen Loyalty Technology Company Superlogic Partners with Premium Sports and Music Experiences Provider Confirmed360

"Travel has been the pillar of major loyalty program redemption strategy for the last decade. But as competition heats up, major program partners all agree that 'Experiential Rewards' are the new frontier of loyalty," says Lin Dai, CEO and Co-Founder of Superlogic. Post this

Superlogic's next-gen interoperable loyalty technology powers its Experiential Rewards Network. It is white-labeled for major loyalty program partners, empowering customers to seamlessly access and redeem rewards points for world-class experiential offerings in music, sports, culinary, lifestyle, and more. Its AI-powered matching and decision engine enhances customer engagement and drives dynamic personalization at scale by delivering tailored experiences that fit the consumer's exact preferences. Loyalty programs offering aspirational experiences as rewards can gain up to 9x in engagement, and up to 51% increase in points liability reduction, while entertainers, sports teams, and other experiential merchants enjoy the invaluable opportunity to strengthen relationships with superfans, in addition to driving incremental revenue.

"Travel has been the pillar of major loyalty program redemption strategy for the last decade. But as competition heats up, major program partners all agree that 'Experiential Rewards' are the new frontier of loyalty," says Lin Dai, CEO and Co-Founder of Superlogic. "We are excited to partner with Confirmed360 to expand our network offerings with new "money-can't-buy" experiences, giving consumers aspirational rewards options beyond travel while helping our loyalty program partners to significantly increase user engagement and improve points redemption profitability at scale."

In May 2024, Superlogic announced a $7.6M strategic raise participated in by American Express Ventures, Sangha Capital, TenSquared Capital, and other funds, to fuel the adoption of its next-gen interoperable loyalty technology and Experiential Rewards Network by major consumer brands. Since 2018, Superlogic has been a pioneer in providing next-gen loyalty and consumer engagement technology to major brands and partners including Warner Music Group, American Express, Mastercard, iHeartRadio, Uber, Anheuser-Busch, and more.

For more information on Superlogic, please visit Superlogic.com or follow us on social media.

About Superlogic: A revolutionary technology company providing next-gen AI-powered interoperable loyalty systems and the Experiential Rewards Network for the world's most innovative brands and enterprises. Led by CEO & Co-founder, Lin Dai, a seasoned entrepreneur and technologist, and COO Joshua James, a veteran in live entertainment, the senior leadership team brings together decades of technical expertise across data, blockchain, and AI. Superlogic's consumer engagement and loyalty technology powers initiatives for major brands in financial services, entertainment, retail, and consumer products, including American Express, Mastercard, Warner Music Group, Anheuser-Busch, and more. Visit Superlogic.com for more.

About Confirmed360: As the top entertainment experiences provider, Confirmed360 curates customized sports, music, and live event experiences for global clients, solving the complex process of VIP event booking. Through official partnerships with sports entities like the Los Angeles Rams, Golden State Warriors, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Wizards, and Phoenix Suns, as well as artists such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and BTS, Confirmed360 sets itself apart in the experience world, getting you access no one else can.

