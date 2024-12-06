Next-gen PRM and Partner Marketing Software Provider, Mindmatrix Announces Strategic Partnership with Crossbeam to Drive Ecosystem-Led Growth

Mindmatrix, a leader in next-gen PRM and partner marketing software, has partnered with Crossbeam to empower ecosystem-led growth. This strategic collaboration combines Mindmatrix's comprehensive partner enablement tools with Crossbeam's innovative partner ecosystem management platform, enabling businesses to streamline collaboration, enhance partner engagement, and maximize growth opportunities across their channel ecosystems.
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next-gen PRM and Partner Marketing Software Provider, Mindmatrix announced a strategic partnership with Crossbeam which promises to revolutionize the way businesses approach Ecosystem-Led Growth strategies. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to offer comprehensive end-to-end ecosystem-powered solutions by integrating each company's respective partner management and account mapping platforms into one partner orchestration platform.
The combined solution leverages Crossbeam's expertise in ecosystem intelligence through its account mapping platform with Mindmatrix's Next-gen Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform, Bridge. This unique blend provides vendors and all partner types—including traditional channels, alliances, independent software vendors (ISVs), and influencers—the tools they need to drive a fully enabled Ecosystem-Led Growth strategy with strong data, enablement processes, and attribution tracking.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
- Identifying the right partner: Companies leveraging the Mindmatrix platform can find the most suitable partner to work with using Crossbeam's ecosystem data exchange.
- Ecosystem enablement: Leveraging this partnership, end customers can solve the biggest challenge in their Ecosystem-Led Growth processes: activation. Now customers can find, onboard, and enable a partner at lightning speed.
- Ecosystem-led selling and marketing: Vendors and partners can collaborate effectively within the Mindmatrix Next-gen PRM, Partner Marketing, and Ecosystem Orchestration platform to run Ecosystem-Led selling and marketing using Crossbeam account mapping data. Finding new prospects and up-sell opportunities, registering deals, tracking attribution, and running co-marketing campaigns have never been easier.
- Data privacy & integrity: Since both companies are GDPR and SOC 2 compliant, the integration between Mindmatrix and Crossbeam ensures data integrity and privacy by incorporating business guardrails and data sharing controls.
"Forming a strategic partnership with Crossbeam allows us to offer a truly ecosystem-led transformation solution for our customers," said Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix. "By combining our advanced partner management, Bridge platform, with Crossbeam's robust ecosystem intelligence tool, we can help our customers achieve unprecedented growth and efficiency through end-to-end ecosystem enablement."
"We're excited about the path forward with Mindmatrix, a company clearly committed to innovation for the benefit of their customers. Harbinder and the team recognize the power of Ecosystem-Led Growth and what's unlocked when the data and insights from Crossbeam's network are made accessible and actionable from within the Mindmatrix platform," said Kevin Linehan, Director of Partnerships and Alliances, Crossbeam.
This strategic partnership highlights the commitment of both companies to embrace their own ecosystems, provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Ecosystem-Led economy, and help companies build a robust and more effective sales strategy by integrating critical channel and partner data, enabling seamless collaboration across sales, marketing, and GTM functions. The combined strengths of Crossbeam's and Mindmatrix's solutions provide customers with comprehensive insights and streamlined enablement processes, empowering them to make data-driven decisions, optimize partner marketing programs, and drive top-line growth through indirect channels.
About Mindmatrix
Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is more than a partner relationship management (PRM) or channel marketing (TCMA) platform. It's a Partner Ecosystem Orchestration Platform that draws on over 25 years of experience in direct and channel sales, partner marketing, and channel operations. This SaaS platform enables your internal partnership teams, external partners, influencers, alliances, and other relevant stakeholders to work together and communicate effectively throughout the sales ecosystem, from lead generation and deal registration to qualification, nurturing, and closing co-sell, referral, and partner-led deals. What sets Mindmatrix apart from other platforms is its flexibility, customization, and end-to-end capabilities
About Crossbeam
Crossbeam is the Ecosystem Revenue Platform that helps 30,000+ B2B companies securely share and compare accounts to surface warm leads, optimize partnership & GTM strategies, and close deals faster by leveraging your partners & Ecosystem Intelligence. Connect with companies on the Crossbeam Network and identify the fastest path to revenue with proprietary ecosystem data, recommended plays for your revenue team, and warm intros and co-selling with your partners.
