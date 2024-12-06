Next-gen PRM and Partner Marketing Software Provider, Mindmatrix Announces Strategic Partnership with Crossbeam to Drive Ecosystem-Led Growth

Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix said, "By combining our advanced partner management, Bridge platform, with Crossbeam's robust ecosystem intelligence tool, we can help our customers achieve unprecedented growth and efficiency through end-to-end ecosystem enablement." Post this

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Identifying the right partner: Companies leveraging the Mindmatrix platform can find the most suitable partner to work with using Crossbeam's ecosystem data exchange.

Ecosystem enablement: Leveraging this partnership, end customers can solve the biggest challenge in their Ecosystem-Led Growth processes: activation. Now customers can find, onboard, and enable a partner at lightning speed.

Ecosystem-led selling and marketing: Vendors and partners can collaborate effectively within the Mindmatrix Next-gen PRM, Partner Marketing, and Ecosystem Orchestration platform to run Ecosystem-Led selling and marketing using Crossbeam account mapping data. Finding new prospects and up-sell opportunities, registering deals, tracking attribution, and running co-marketing campaigns have never been easier.

Data privacy & integrity: Since both companies are GDPR and SOC 2 compliant, the integration between Mindmatrix and Crossbeam ensures data integrity and privacy by incorporating business guardrails and data sharing controls.

"Forming a strategic partnership with Crossbeam allows us to offer a truly ecosystem-led transformation solution for our customers," said Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix. "By combining our advanced partner management, Bridge platform, with Crossbeam's robust ecosystem intelligence tool, we can help our customers achieve unprecedented growth and efficiency through end-to-end ecosystem enablement."

"We're excited about the path forward with Mindmatrix, a company clearly committed to innovation for the benefit of their customers. Harbinder and the team recognize the power of Ecosystem-Led Growth and what's unlocked when the data and insights from Crossbeam's network are made accessible and actionable from within the Mindmatrix platform," said Kevin Linehan, Director of Partnerships and Alliances, Crossbeam.

This strategic partnership highlights the commitment of both companies to embrace their own ecosystems, provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Ecosystem-Led economy, and help companies build a robust and more effective sales strategy by integrating critical channel and partner data, enabling seamless collaboration across sales, marketing, and GTM functions. The combined strengths of Crossbeam's and Mindmatrix's solutions provide customers with comprehensive insights and streamlined enablement processes, empowering them to make data-driven decisions, optimize partner marketing programs, and drive top-line growth through indirect channels.

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is more than a partner relationship management (PRM) or channel marketing (TCMA) platform. It's a Partner Ecosystem Orchestration Platform that draws on over 25 years of experience in direct and channel sales, partner marketing, and channel operations. This SaaS platform enables your internal partnership teams, external partners, influencers, alliances, and other relevant stakeholders to work together and communicate effectively throughout the sales ecosystem, from lead generation and deal registration to qualification, nurturing, and closing co-sell, referral, and partner-led deals. What sets Mindmatrix apart from other platforms is its flexibility, customization, and end-to-end capabilities

About Crossbeam

Crossbeam is the Ecosystem Revenue Platform that helps 30,000+ B2B companies securely share and compare accounts to surface warm leads, optimize partnership & GTM strategies, and close deals faster by leveraging your partners & Ecosystem Intelligence. Connect with companies on the Crossbeam Network and identify the fastest path to revenue with proprietary ecosystem data, recommended plays for your revenue team, and warm intros and co-selling with your partners.

