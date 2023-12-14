Next-gen PRM Software Platform Provider, Mindmatrix, Introduces Cutting-Edge Partner Program Automation Feature

Vaughn Mordecai, SVP Sales & Business Development, said, "Our new Partner Program Automation module will simplify partner program management to a great extent, empowering vendors to scale their partner ecosystem efficiently." Post this

By enabling the creation of co-planned business strategies, goal setting, and task assignment, Mindmatrix Bridge software's Business Planning Automation module facilitates greater collaboration and engagement within the sales and partner ecosystem.

Vaughn Mordecai, SVP Sales & Business Development, said, "Our new Partner Program Automation module will simplify partner program management to a great extent, empowering vendors to scale their partner ecosystem efficiently. And, allowing them to run their end-to-end partner hierarchies directly from their partner ecosystem orchestration platform. It's one more step in the goal to bring all partner related motions to one location."

Mindmatrix's Partner Program Automation feature redefines partner relationship management, offering a suite of powerful tools that streamline marketing efforts, fortify key relationships, and drive unparalleled results.

About Mindmatrix

A next-gen PRM and partner marketing software provider, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster since its inception in 1998. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables sales (direct & indirect), marketing, alliances and partner ecosystems. Through Bridge, Mindmatrix expands sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional boundaries to cover not just Sales Ecosystem Enablement, but also Partner Marketing and Multi-vendor Solutions Management.

About Bridge

Bridge, from Mindmatrix, is a unified platform built to engage and enable your channel partners, alliances, and internal teams. Bridge takes the complexity out of sales ecosystem enablement by serving as a single platform with all the capabilities of a PRM Software, Partner Marketing Software and, partner and direct sales enablement software. Bridge drives sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional role to cover partner marketing and multi-vendor solutions management as well. Bridge provides a personalized collaboration platform that powers shared marketing, sales, and service experiences. Bridge is the only TRUE Partner Marketing Software with to, through, with and for-partner marketing tools to drive all of your partner marketing programs. With tools that facilitate guided selling, multi-vendor collaboration and easy revenue management, Mindmatrix Bridge is your powerful multi-vendor solutions hub.

