Next Generation of Small Landlords Is Reshaping Property Management, PM Trends Report 2026 Finds

"Today's owners increasingly expect technology, transparency and strategic guidance from their property manager, not simply rent collection and maintenance coordination." Post this

The report highlights several trends shaping the future of property management:

AI is becoming part of the property management journey: Three in four (75%) landlords expect to use AI tools such as ChatGPT to find or evaluate their next property manager, while 74% are comfortable with property managers using AI to support day-to-day operations.

Tenant experience is becoming an owner priority: 92% of landlords say they would be willing to sacrifice some cash flow to provide a better rental experience for tenants, challenging the assumption that owners are focused only on maximizing returns.

Professional management is becoming the preferred approach: 62% of small landlords currently use a professional property manager, reflecting the continued shift toward outsourced management among smaller rental owners.

Owners are willing to invest in additional value: About half of landlords would pay more for services such as asset management, quarterly inspections, financial services and tenant protection.

A Single Major Repair Could Push One-Third of Small Landlords to Sell: 31% would seriously consider selling after an unexpected repair under $15K.

"The profile of the typical small landlord is changing," said Lohmann. "Today's owners increasingly expect technology, transparency and strategic guidance from their property manager, not simply rent collection and maintenance coordination. Property managers that adapt to those changing expectations will be well positioned for future growth."

The report also found that technology, and increasingly AI, is reshaping how landlords evaluate and engage with property managers. Three in four landlords expect to use AI tools such as ChatGPT to research their next property manager before making contact.

"The findings show that AI and technology are influencing every stage of the property management relationship from how landlords discover companies to the services they value once they become clients," Muela said. "The goal of this research is to help property managers better understand those changing expectations so they can make smarter decisions about their businesses."

The report also identifies several emerging trends among small landlords, including growing demand for faster communication, increased willingness to purchase premium management services and continued prioritization of tenant experience as a driver of long-term investment performance.

The PM Trends Report 2026 was made possible by title sponsors Rentvine and Column. Additional sponsors include ProfitCoach, PropertyMeld, ShowMojo, Second Nature, LeadSimple, Fyxed, APM Help, Enterprise Bank & Trust, Lineage, Crane, Peter Lohmann Media, Property Management University, NARPM, PM in a Box, Fourandhalf, Nutiliti, FeedPro (Apartments.com), Brightreach and AppFolio.

The full report, including methodology, is available at PMTrends.com.

About Jordan Muela

Jordan Muela is the founder of multiple property management technology and advisory businesses, including LeadSimple and ProfitCoach, the financial benchmarking platform behind the industry's first standardized accounting framework for residential property management. With nearly two decades of industry experience, he has helped thousands of property management entrepreneurs improve operations, profitability, and growth through software, coaching, benchmarking, and education.

About Peter Lohmann

Peter Lohmann is the CEO of RL Property Management, which manages more than 740+ units, Owner of Peter Lohmann Media, and co-founder of Crane, an exclusive online community for property management owners and operators. With a background in engineering and leadership, Peter applies a systems-thinking lens to property management and shares what's working through his twice-weekly newsletter, read by over 20,000 property management professionals. He also hosts Peter Lohmann's Podcast, where he interviews other leaders on the real-world challenges of operating a business. His industry research includes the annual PM Trends Report, M&A Report, Largest PM Companies List, and other data-driven deep dives.

Media Contact

Ania Scott, PM Trends, 1 7743463634, [email protected], pmtrends.com

SOURCE PM Trends