Next Generation Takes The Helm of Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce

The company is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA, and has a strong reputation for its active involvement in the local community and its focus on corporate responsibility. In recent years Doug Jr has been a driving force in advancing the company's environmentally friendly practices.

Doug Womack expressed his confidence in his son's vision and leadership. "It's a bittersweet moment for me, but I couldn't be prouder of Dougie Jr. He's been a very positive force in ensuring Rockin' Grandma's remains a responsible and forward-thinking company. He's not only inheriting a great business but taking forward a legacy that started with his great-grandmother's passion and love. I know he'll take Rockin' Grandma's to even greater heights."

Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce continues to support community projects and local initiatives, staying true to the values that have guided the company since its inception. The transition marks a new chapter for the Womack family and the company, promising continued innovation and dedication to quality.

About Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce

Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauce is a family-owned company based in Canoga Park, CA, known for its unique and bold hot sauce flavors. The company grows its own peppers and is committed to environmentally friendly practices. Founded by Doug Womack in honor of his grandmother, Roz Womack, the brand continues to thrive under the leadership of the Womack family.

