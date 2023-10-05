Next Level Performance again named one of New Jersey's Best Places to Work

Next Level Performance, an industry leader in sales incentives, employee recognition, meetings and events, is pleased to be named one of NJBIZ's Best Places to Work in New Jersey for the eighth time.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Level Performance, an industry leader in sales incentives, employee recognition, meetings and events, is pleased to be named one of NJBIZ's Best Places to Work in New Jersey for the eighth time.
The Best Places to Work awards program recognizes and celebrates top places of employment in New Jersey that benefit the state's economy, workforce and business. Scores also are based on a confidential and optional survey of employees, evaluating their experience in areas like compensation, benefits, diversity, training, and culture. The accomplishment is based on a survey of more than 70 questions. Despite the length of the survey, 87% of Next Level Performance employees responded.
"Our people are Next Level. Their contributions makes this an incredible place to work every day," said Dave Dittman, President. "Congratulations to all teammates for this amazing accomplishment, and for embracing our CARES values day in and day out."
Next Level's CARES values include Collaboration, Accountability, Respect for others, Ethical behavior and Service to clients, teammates and communities.
To see the entire NJBIZ 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ list, visit http://www.njbiz.com.
About Next Level Performance
Next Level Performance has been an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, employee recognition, meetings and events since 1976. Our B2B loyalty programs improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams, channel partners and customers that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for Collaboration, Accountability, Respect for others, Ethical behavior, and exceptional Service to our clients, teammates and communities. For more visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.
