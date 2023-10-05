Next Level Performance again named one of New Jersey's Best Places to Work

"Our people are Next Level. Their contributions makes this an incredible place to work every day," said Dave Dittman, President. "Congratulations to all teammates for this amazing accomplishment, and for embracing our CARES values day in and day out." Tweet this

Next Level's CARES values include Collaboration, Accountability, Respect for others, Ethical behavior and Service to clients, teammates and communities.

To see the entire NJBIZ 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ list, visit http://www.njbiz.com.

About Next Level Performance

Next Level Performance has been an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, employee recognition, meetings and events since 1976. Our B2B loyalty programs improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams, channel partners and customers that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for Collaboration, Accountability, Respect for others, Ethical behavior, and exceptional Service to our clients, teammates and communities. For more visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.

