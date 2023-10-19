Next Level Performance Announces Travel Partners of the Year

Next Level Performance is excited to recognize our dedicated partners during the 2023 Travel Partners of the Year Awards. This year's awards go to Pacific Destination Services in the category of DMC Partner of the Year, and Fairmont Banff Springs as our Hotel Partner of the Year.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Level Performance is excited to recognize our dedicated partners during the 2023 Travel Partners of the Year Awards. This year's awards go to Pacific Destination Services in the category of DMC Partner of the Year, and Fairmont Banff Springs as our Hotel Partner of the Year.

Pacific Destination Services

Our committed partners at Pacific Destination Services (PDS) have been named DMC Partner of the Year for their contribution to the planning and execution of an elite incentive travel program. Their creativity and out-of-the-box thinking helped elevate every aspect of the experience.

"PDS excels at bringing the best of a destination to the table when they agree to partner with us on a program," said Sarah Thompson, Director of Travel Operations at Next Level. "This year in Banff, PDS went over and above to ensure we were creating a truly unique and inspiring experience for our client."

"What an honor to be recognized as the top DMC partner of the year by Next Level Performance," said Amanda Dreger, the Senior Operations Manager for Pacific Destination Services. "To be sharing this with Fairmont Banff Springs as Hotel Partner of the Year is a testament to Sarah's leadership and experience in her meeting planning mastery! It was a true partnership between PDS, Fairmont Banff Springs, and Next Level in the delivery of a top notch and memorable program for all the attendees and guests. We will proudly display this award in our office and share this recognition with our vendors, partners and travel specialists that helped execute the program flawlessly. Many thanks from all of us at PDS!"

Pacific Destination Services stands above the rest in delivering the care and creativity that distinguishes a unique travel experience.

Fairmont Banff Springs

Next Level also recognizes Fairmont Banff Springs as Hotel Partner of the Year. The team onsite collaborated not only in the delivery of an unparalleled experience, but worked as true partners, offering solutions to the inevitable challenges that are ever-present in white glove travel experience.

"Our focus is on exceptional service to our clients and their guests," said Sarah Thompson. "We only fulfill this commitment if we have top performers in every corner. The Fairmont Banff Springs not only offers a unique property, but they deliver on quality, creativity and service at every turn."

"Fairmont Banff Springs is honored and flattered to receive this wonderful recognition," said Patrick Skelly, Regional Senior Sales Manager for the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel. "It takes both our customer and hotel to execute and create fabulous programs. Thus, we attribute this award to the great partnership and dedication to detail Next Level Performance brings to the table for the hotel and their clients."

Fairmont Banff Springs is a tremendous partner, and Next Level Performance looks forward to the next opportunity to work together.

We are pleased to celebrate the 2023 winners and the partnership they have delivered to us and our clients. Below is more information about each award recipient.

About PDS – Brilliant Events Paired With World Class Destinations

Pacific Destination Services (PDS) is an award-winning live event and destination management company. Founded in 1998 to create memorable events for discerning corporate clientele, we thrive on exploring unchartered territory and breaking down barriers in search of novel solutions. We design incentive programs, meetings and events with intent and purpose. Acknowledged as leader in Western Canada for live event production, virtual events and destination services, we enhance corporate experiences. We partner with our clients to understand their company ethos and goals to create the electrifying, the daring, the unforgettable. Visit our website at http://www.pacificdestinations.com.

About Fairmont Banff Springs

For over 130 years, the Fairmont Banff Springs has built a distinct and iconic reputation. With 739 guest rooms, world-class golf and spa experiences, 78,000 square feet of expansive conference facilities, and one of the largest food & beverage operations in North America, our Castle in the Rockies is the place to ignite a brilliant career. This is a vibrant workplace with tremendous growth and mentorship opportunities; a place for colleagues who aspire to deliver amazing guest service, learn, grow and innovate. The Rocky Mountain lifestyle doesn't disappoint. Just a 90 minute drive from Calgary, Banff uniquely blends a community of hospitality enthusiasts, outdoor adventure seekers, artists, entertainers, and families alike. It's all at your doorstep; this year-round, mountain culture offers true work–life balance in one of Canada's most spectacular destinations. Our welcoming community is cultural, and dynamic. Visit our website at http://www.banff-springs-hotel.com.

About Next Level Performance

Next Level Performance has been an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, loyalty programs, recognition and reward strategies, and meetings and event solutions since 1976. Our programs improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams and channel partners that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for collaboration, accountability, respect, ethical behavior and exceptional client service. For more visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.

