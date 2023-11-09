Next Level Performance Continues Tradition of Service to Community

"We enable our teammates to contribute to causes of their choice – and we continue to emphasize the 'Service' element of our CARES values though actions and contributions in the New Jersey area as well." Dave Dittman, President, Next Level Performance. Post this

Giving back perfectly aligns with the company's CARES Values—Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, Ethical Behavior, and Service to clients, teammates, and communities.

Next Level teammates also recently gathered for the company's annual HOPE Week drive, dedicating time and resources to serve community organizations in the New Jersey area and beyond. During this year's HOPE Week, Next Level contributed over 140 books for the Ronald McDonald House, donated a vast amount of student-friendly food and hygiene items to the Rutgers Student Food Pantry, built and provided bikes to benefit the Trenton Bike Exchange in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, and donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

"Today, Next Level is a coast-to-coast organization, with teammates in many communities," said Next Level Performance's President, Dave Dittman. "We enable our teammates to contribute to causes of their choice – and we continue to emphasize the 'Service' element of our CARES values though actions and contributions in the New Jersey area as well. We're proud of the way our teammates embrace opportunities to help others."

