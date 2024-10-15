Next Level Performance Names 2024 Travel Partners of the Year

Next Level Performance delivers excellence and innovation in incentive travel, and these awards recognize invaluable partners that have gone above and beyond to help us deliver exceptional experiences and drive results for our clients. Post this

INSPIRE Event Solutions: Production Partner of the Year

Creative Punta Cana : Décor and Design Partner of the Year

INSPIRE Event Solutions, a provider of inspiring production solutions, and Creative Punta Cana, known for delivering unforgettable moments, partnered with Next Level Performance to execute an incentive program for two large groups at the same hotel, operating at the same time, in Punta Cana. These partners worked together and collaborated with our team to deliver awe-inspiring and unique productions for our clients who requested innovative, exciting experiences that had never been done before. It was imperative that both events were equally impressive.

"Next Level Performance has had long-standing partnerships with both Creative Punta Cana and INSPIRE Event Solutions, and we always have confidence that they will deliver a high-caliber event, but for this particular incentive program we had to push them to go beyond anything they had done before to deliver something so unique and so inspiring that would truly impress our clients," said Tracy Vesling, Travel Program Manager with Next Level Performance, "They didn't have to do it once, they had to do it twice and in the same evening with the same impact. It was a huge undertaking, and they succeeded in delivering two elevated events that were over and above the client's expectations."

The event included two gala dinners – one with a rock and roll theme and one with a white theme. Tables, bars, table décor, and lighting were custom designed by Creative Punta Cana, while INSPIRE Event Solutions provided the lighting and stage production that gave the custom elements a dramatic effect.

"I am grateful and excited to receive this award. It was definitely a team effort, and we feel very honored by this distinction. Thank you very much for the trust placed in us to make such successful programs happen," shared Celeste de los Santos, Senior Sales Manager with Creative Punta Cana upon receiving the award. Javier De La Torre, General Manger for INSPIRE Event Solutions said, "Honored and humbled for your words. Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Clients like Next Level Performance are the driver for our efforts to be better every day."

Next Level Performance thanks both 2024 award winners for their invaluable partnership. We look forward to continuing to partner with INSPIRE Event Solutions and Creative Punta Cana in 2025 and beyond.

Learn more about INSPIRE Event Solutions and Creative Punta Cana by visiting their websites:

INSPIRE Event Solutions: https://inspire.com.do/

Creative Punta Cana : https://creativepuntacana.com/

About Next Level Performance

Next Level Performance has been an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, loyalty programs, recognition and reward strategies, and meetings and event solutions since 1976. Our programs improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams and channel partners that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for collaboration, accountability, respect, ethical behavior and exceptional client service. For more visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.

Media Contact

Amy Hickcox, Next Level Performance, +1 732-379-6243, [email protected], https://nxlperformance.com/

SOURCE Next Level Performance