Next Level Performance Receives 2023 SITE Crystal Award for Incentive Travel Program

Rhythm N' Youth performed a Rake N' Scrape program at the event venue at Baha Mar. Born of a Bahamian culture summer camp, Rhythm N' Youth has grown to a year-round program to teach traditional Bahamian music to local children.

"Many of the qualifiers were so moved by Rhythm N' Youth's performance", said Jennifer Mazza, Vice President of Travel Operations for Next Level Performance, "that they made additional cash donations to the group and raised over $1,000 for the band — on top of another financial donation made directly to Hands for Hunger."

Next Level Performance executed the event in partnership with our client, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, and Equilibrium DMC. Read more about the SITE Crystal Awards here.

Founded in 1973, SITE is a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries, working in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies, and across the entire destination supply chain. SITE brings value to members at both global and local chapter level by networking, online resources, education, certification, and advocacy.

Next Level Performance has been an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, employee recognition, meetings and events since 1976. Our B2B loyalty programs improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams, channel partners and customers that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for Collaboration, Accountability, Respect for others, Ethical behavior, and exceptional Service to our clients, teammates and communities. For more visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.

