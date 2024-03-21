Next Level Performance Receives 2023 SITE Crystal Award for Incentive Travel Program

Next Level Performance, an industry leader in group travel, meetings, and events, is honored to receive the 2023 SITE Crystal Award for Most Impactful Effort Toward Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as Part of an Incentive Travel Program. The Crystal Awards, one of the industry's highest honors, recognizes effective and impactful incentive programs that keep employees, customers, or channel partners engaged and drive business results.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Level Performance, an industry leader in group travel, meetings, and events, is honored to receive the 2023 SITE Crystal Award for Most Impactful Effort Toward Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as Part of an Incentive Travel Program. The Crystal Awards, one of the industry's highest honors, recognizes effective and impactful incentive programs that keep employees, customers, or channel partners engaged and drive business results.
The award-winning incentive program travelled to Baha Mar in The Bahamas with over 1,000 qualifiers and their guests from around the globe. Through a CSR event and competition, Next Level's client donated 37,500 canned goods directly to Hands for Hunger, a humanitarian organization committed to the elimination of hunger and reduction of food waste in the Bahamian community. It was the largest single donation the nonprofit had ever received, with food distributed to 1,000 families in Nassau, Eleuthera, and Andros.
Rhythm N' Youth performed a Rake N' Scrape program at the event venue at Baha Mar. Born of a Bahamian culture summer camp, Rhythm N' Youth has grown to a year-round program to teach traditional Bahamian music to local children.
"Many of the qualifiers were so moved by Rhythm N' Youth's performance", said Jennifer Mazza, Vice President of Travel Operations for Next Level Performance, "that they made additional cash donations to the group and raised over $1,000 for the band — on top of another financial donation made directly to Hands for Hunger."
Next Level Performance executed the event in partnership with our client, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, and Equilibrium DMC. Read more about the SITE Crystal Awards here.
About SITE
Founded in 1973, SITE is a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries, working in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies, and across the entire destination supply chain. SITE brings value to members at both global and local chapter level by networking, online resources, education, certification, and advocacy.
About Next Level Performance
Next Level Performance has been an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, employee recognition, meetings and events since 1976. Our B2B loyalty programs improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams, channel partners and customers that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for Collaboration, Accountability, Respect for others, Ethical behavior, and exceptional Service to our clients, teammates and communities. For more visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.
Media Contact
Amy Hickcox, Next Level Performance, 732-379-6243, [email protected], https://nxlperformance.com/
SOURCE Next Level Performance
Share this article