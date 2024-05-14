Next Level Performance recognized as a 2024 Company that Cares

Through our CARES values of Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, Ethical Behavior, and Service to clients, teammates, and communities—Next Level Performance has dedicated time and energy to creating a better community. Post this

During Next Level's annual HOPE Week in 2023, teammates dedicated time and resources to donate over 140 books for the Ronald McDonald House, contributed a vast amount of student-friendly food and hygiene items to the Rutgers Student Food Pantry, built and provided bikes to benefit the Trenton Bike Exchange in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, and donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

About CIANJ

The mission of CIANJ is to be the leader in free enterprise advocacy for the purpose of fostering, through education, legislative vigilance, and membership interaction, an economic climate that enhances business potential and makes New Jersey a better state in which to live, work, and conduct business.

About Next Level Performance

Next Level Performance has been an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, employee recognition, meetings and events since 1976. Our B2B loyalty programs improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams, channel partners and customers that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for Collaboration, Accountability, Respect for others, Ethical behavior, and exceptional Service to our clients, teammates and communities. For more visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.

Media Contact

Amy Hickcox, Next Level Performance, (732) 379-6243, [email protected], https://nxlperformance.com/

SOURCE Next Level Performance