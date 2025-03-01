Next Step Foundation, Inc. Names Tyler Spivey as New Executive Director

The Board of Directors is proud to announce that Tyler Spivey has been named as the Executive Director of Next Step Foundation, Inc., a faith-based nonprofit that provides residential treatment, recovery housing and outpatient treatment services for those with substance use disorder.

"I am honored and excited to bring my experience and vision to the Executive Director position at Next Step," Spivey said. "I personally know the difference that this program can make in the life of someone seeking to find lasting recovery from substance use disorder, and I look forward to bringing my ideas and skills to serve in this new capacity."

Next Step was founded in 2011 and the Executive Director since that time has been Dana Simons, who will be remaining with the organization as the Board Chair and the Director of Curriculum. "It is time for me to step aside, but not to step away", she said. "I love teaching and working directly with our clients and I know Tyler is the right person to lead the organization into the future."

Tyler Spivey came to Next Step as a client in 2017 seeking help to overcome opiate use disorder. After graduating from the Next Step program, Spivey pursued training and certification as a Peer Recovery Coach and was hired in 2018 to provide individual coaching services to the clients at Next Step. "I found out that I enjoyed working with people, but I also realized the skills that I had acquired throughout my work life had also prepared me to oversee the types of projects we have at Next Step, such as construction and logistics." Tyler was promoted in 2020 to the Director of Operations and then in 2024 to the Chief Operations Officer. In 2023, Tyler was also named by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce as one of the 12 Under 40, an award that recognizes a dozen young professionals for their contributions to the Terre Haute community.

"We offered a leadership development program to some of the young leaders at Next Step in 2022", said Simons. "Tyler was just a natural leader. His compassion and servant's heart has been a perfect fit for the culture here and he has learned every aspect of the organization in order to be prepared to take over as Executive Director. What better person to lead the organization than one who has benefited from all that we offer? He represents hope to all of those who come through our doors. I see God's hand in bringing Tyler to Next Step and I know the ministry will continue to thrive under his leadership".

