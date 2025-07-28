Next Stop: Navy Pier! VIA Scholarships Pave the Way for Future Italian Wine Ambassadors

These scholarships reflect a shared commitment to empowering new voices and ensuring the future of Italian wine education is as inclusive, global, and dynamic as the world we live in. Post this

Stephanie Jaeger, President, Les Dames d'Escoffier International says: "We are grateful to the Vinitaly International Academy for extending this opportunity to our members. The chance to participate in such a prestigious program not only enriches their professional journey but also strengthens our shared commitment to education, excellence, and global connection in the world of wine. Thank you for including us and inspiring the next generation of leaders in our community."

Institute of Masters of Wine Scholarship: awarded to Claudia Chamberlain

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has awarded its scholarship to Claudia Chamberlain, a talented and driven wine professional whose commitment to the craft exemplifies the Institute's high standards of excellence and expertise. With over 70 years of tradition, the IMW supports the development of exceptional talent, and this scholarship serves as a powerful step for Claudia in her pursuit of knowledge and mastery in the wine industry.

Commitment to Inclusivity and Career Advancement

Les Dames d'Escoffier, the Institute of Masters of Wine and Vinitaly International Academy all share a profound commitment to promoting inclusivity, opening doors to education and fostering professional growth in the global wine community. By supporting these scholarships, the organizations underscore their commitment to ensuring that talent is recognized and nurtured, regardless of background or circumstances.

Through these initiatives, Vinitaly International Academy continues to provide opportunities for talented individuals to expand their knowledge and access a broad network of professionals, advancing careers and ensuring a diverse, dynamic future for the wine industry.

Stevie Kim, Vinitaly Managing Parters, adds: "At VIA, we're not just building wine knowledge, we're building bridges. Thanks to Les Dames d'Escoffier and the Institute of Masters of Wine, we're thrilled to welcome Allison and Claudia to our 33rd edition in Chicago, right on the iconic Navy Pier. These scholarships reflect a shared commitment to empowering new voices and ensuring the future of Italian wine education is as inclusive, global, and dynamic as the world we live in."

More information about Vinitaly International Academy and its Chicago course can be found here: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 458 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

