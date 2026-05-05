NexTec Group Appoints Brian Howell as Chief Executive Officer

"It is a tremendous honor to step into this role and to carry forward the legacy that NexTec's co-founders and team have built over the past thirty years," says Brian Howell, CEO. Post this

An experienced finance leader with a strong track record in the high-growth SaaS industry and private equity, Howell brings expertise in financial modeling, budgeting & forecasting, data analytics, strategic partnerships, and executive communication. Prior to joining NexTec Group, Brian was an executive-in-residence at Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners that acquired NexTec in May 2025. Brian has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"It is a tremendous honor to step into this role and to carry forward the legacy that NexTec's co-founders and team have built over the past thirty years," says Brian Howell. "The ERP industry is rapidly evolving, from cloud adoption to AI-driven innovations. As CEO, I look forward to preserving what makes NexTec great, while positioning us to seize the opportunity that lies ahead."

NexTec Group is a certified Acumatica and Sage X3 ERP implementation partner and value-added reseller, providing expert software implementation and consulting services across a broad range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, food and beverage, construction, professional services, and field services. Since its inception, NexTec Group has earned an enviable reputation for delivering exceptional customer service and outcomes for clients.

"What has always set NexTec apart is its culture built on a solid foundation of integrity, commitment, and trust," says Jana Schmidt, CEO of Pine Services Group. "Brian perfectly exemplifies these core values, which makes him the right person to lead the company and drive sustained growth for NexTec's clients and its people for the next thirty years and beyond. Pine is proud to support Brian and the NexTec team in this next chapter of growth."

About NexTec Group

NexTec Group is one of North America's largest and most experienced technology consulting firms, specializing in industry-specific solutions for mid-sized organizations. For thirty years, NexTec, a Pine Services Group company, has been a trusted partner to businesses, delivering, implementing, and supporting the core Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions they need to scale and grow.

To learn more, visit www.nextecgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a long-term global holding company within Evergreen Services Group, focused on partnering with leading ERP and technology-enabled services businesses. We acquire and support strong companies, helping them grow while preserving the legacy and customer focus that made them successful. Our approach is intentionally decentralized, so that leaders within the Pine portfolio guide their businesses day to day. Pine partners alongside them to provide financial clarity, strategic support, and a strong community of peers needed to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Learn more about Pine Services Group here: https://pineservicesgroup.com/

Media Contact

Mark Pileski, NexTec Group, 1 206-707-9800, [email protected], https://www.nextecgroup.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE NexTec Group