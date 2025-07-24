NextEra Claim Solutions expands to 6 more states, now serving 13 nationwide

"Since our founding, we've been committed to growing strategically in areas where our expertise can make the biggest impact," said Ryan Beck, CEO of NextEra Claim Solutions. Post this

"Since our founding, we've been committed to growing strategically in areas where our expertise can make the biggest impact," said Ryan Beck, CEO of NextEra Claim Solutions. "Adding these states allows us to support more carrier partners and their policyholders with our proven approach to claims management, especially in regions vulnerable to catastrophic events like hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and other severe weather events."

NextEra Claim Solutions continues to leverage its team's extensive experience in property and casualty insurance, third-party administration, litigation and field operations to ensure accurate and empathetic claim handling.

For more information about NextEra Claim Solutions, visit NextEraClaims.com.

About NextEra Claims:

NextEra Claims Solutions, LLC, d.b.a. NextEra Claims is a multidisciplinary claim administrator headquartered in Clearwater, Florida and specializing in catastrophe-prone markets throughout the U.S. The company was founded in 2024 by Ryan Beck, a leading insurance industry expert with more than 20 years of multijurisdictional claim administration and legal litigation experience operating in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Combined, the leadership team at NextEra Claims Solutions has more than half a century of insurance claim administration experience.

