NextGen Chamber Releases The NextGen Narrative, a New Report on the Future of Emerging Business Leaders

Key themes include:

Capital & economic pressures that make growth difficult

Digital equity as essential business infrastructure

Flexible working models as a baseline expectation

Ethical AI & workforce transitions that require new supports

Responsible business leadership & ESG as core community expectations

"This is about real people trying to build the future economy in real communities," added Adama Iwu and Roy K. Lee, Co-Chairs of the NextGen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The report outlines insights and recommendations for companies, policymakers, and philanthropy—including opportunities to strengthen workforce pathways, modernize small-business supports, and align investments with what next-generation leaders are experiencing on the ground.

The NextGen Narrative is available at www.nextgenchamber.org/the-nextgen-narrative-insights-from-across-america. Organizations interested in briefings or partnership opportunities can contact Gil Pontes at [email protected].

About the NextGen Chamber of Commerce

The NextGen Chamber of Commerce is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to elevating emerging business leaders through leadership development, research, and civic-minded engagement.

