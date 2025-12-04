NextGen Chamber Releases The NextGen Narrative, a New Report on the Future of Emerging Business Leaders

Report spotlights challenges and opportunities facing today's emerging business leaders.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NextGen Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of The NextGen Narrative: The Listening Tour Report, a national look into what emerging business leaders need from the future economy, workplace, and civic and business institutions.
Based on the 2025 NextGen Listening Tour, spanning Phoenix, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Denver, Minneapolis, and Seattle, the report captures the voices of early- and mid-career founders, small business owners, and young professionals navigating today's economic and civic realities.
Key themes include:
- Capital & economic pressures that make growth difficult
- Digital equity as essential business infrastructure
- Flexible working models as a baseline expectation
- Ethical AI & workforce transitions that require new supports
- Responsible business leadership & ESG as core community expectations
"This is about real people trying to build the future economy in real communities," added Adama Iwu and Roy K. Lee, Co-Chairs of the NextGen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The report outlines insights and recommendations for companies, policymakers, and philanthropy—including opportunities to strengthen workforce pathways, modernize small-business supports, and align investments with what next-generation leaders are experiencing on the ground.
The NextGen Narrative is available at www.nextgenchamber.org/the-nextgen-narrative-insights-from-across-america. Organizations interested in briefings or partnership opportunities can contact Gil Pontes at [email protected].
About the NextGen Chamber of Commerce
The NextGen Chamber of Commerce is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to elevating emerging business leaders through leadership development, research, and civic-minded engagement.
Media Contact
Gil Pontes, NextGen Chamber of Commerce, 1 5088133202, [email protected], www.NextGenChamber.org
SOURCE NextGen Chamber of Commerce
Share this article