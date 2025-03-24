NextGen Coding Company Launches a 100% Onshore, Full-Stack Software and Website Development Team of Designers, Engineers, and Testers

NextGen Coding Company introduces a U.S.-based full-stack technology services firm delivering secure, scalable digital solutions to industries including Government & Public Sector, Financial Services & Fintech, Tax & Accounting, Healthcare & Digital Health-Tech, Consumer Products & E-commerce, Media & Digital Content, and Emerging Tech & Deep Tech. With end‑to‑end capabilities in front-end and back-end development, comprehensive design, cloud, data services, and full testing—both manual and automated—the company drives innovation across AI, ML, computer vision, blockchain, and automation.
RALEIGH, N.C., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextGen Coding Company proudly announces its official launch as a cutting-edge software and website development firm, delivering secure and scalable digital solutions from a 100% onshore U.S. team of designers, engineers, and testers. Certified as a SAM Prime Contractor, SBA Certified Small Business, and MBE Certified Minority-Owned Business, NextGen Coding Company is poised to redefine digital transformation for clients locally and globally.
Guided by the mission to "Code the Future," the firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Custom Software Development, Website Design & Development, front-end and back-end development, AI/ML Development, Generative AI & LLM Solutions, Blockchain & Distributed Ledger Solutions, Computer Vision & Automation, API Development & Integration, Cloud Development & Migrations, Data Engineering & Analytics, DevOps & CI/CD Pipeline Automation, Security & Compliance, as well as Staff Augmentation & Full-Time Technical Hiring. In addition, NextGen Coding Company provides full testing services—encompassing both manual and automated testing—to ensure robust, zero-defect delivery across every project.
Emphasizing a data-driven approach, NextGen Coding Company leverages an extensive technology stack to support modern development initiatives. On the AI/ML front, the team integrates leading language models and platforms such as OpenAI ChatGPT, DALL-E, Gemini, Claude, and Sora, alongside cutting-edge machine learning frameworks. For computer vision and automation, technologies including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and OpenCV power innovative, automated workflows. In the realm of blockchain and distributed ledger solutions, the firm develops on established protocols such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon, Solana, and others to ensure secure, scalable transactions. This technological prowess is complemented by a comprehensive suite of languages and frameworks—including Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Next.js, Node.js, Vue.js, Angular, PHP, Go, Rust, Java, C++, and C#—as well as robust database solutions (PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, MongoDB, Firebase, Redis) and tools like Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, Jenkins, and GitHub Actions. Versatile CMS platforms (Sanity, WordPress, Contentful, Drupal) and design tools (Figma, Adobe XD) further enhance the company's capabilities.
Strategic partnerships with technology leaders such as Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, Nanonets, Sanity CMS, Vanta Security, and Figma empower the company to deliver innovative, cost‑efficient solutions with a security-first mindset. With a proven record of over 100 successful projects delivered with zero bugs, NextGen Coding Company demonstrates an unwavering commitment to quality, transparent communication, and client success.
"By uniting deep technical expertise with a relentless focus on innovation, we're setting a new standard for digital transformation. Our flexible engagement models—whether fixed-price or staff augmentation—ensure that every project is tailored for success," explains Utshab Chakraborty, Founder & CEO. "NextGen Coding Company is ready to push code for all industries, driving a futuristic digital revolution at a competitive rate, all made in the U.S."
As NextGen Coding Company continues to expand its partnerships and scale its onshore technical teams, it remains dedicated to delivering end-to-end digital solutions that empower businesses and public sector organizations worldwide to modernize and thrive in today's competitive landscape.
