NextGen Hackathon -- Summer Session 2025 gathers global talent in the heart of the French Riviera

The NextGen Hackathon — Summer Session 2025 brought together young innovators and global experts in Nice to build tech solutions for real-world challenges in just 24 hours.
NICE, France , June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past weekend, the city of Nice hosted the NextGen Hackathon — Summer Session 2025, an inspiring gathering of young innovators, developers, and creatives from across Europe and beyond. The event served as a vibrant showcase of next-generation talent, technical creativity, and meaningful collaboration.
This summer edition of the hackathon was made possible thanks to the growing momentum of La French Tech and the broader innovation agenda championed by President Emmanuel Macron. In alignment with France's goal of becoming a startup nation, the hackathon attracted attention not only from participants, but also from a distinguished panel of international judges.
Over the course of 24 hours, participants worked in teams to build minimum viable products (MVPs) tackling real-world problems. The projects addressed key global challenges in artificial intelligence, green energy, sustainability, education, and environmental protection.
One of the standout features of the event was its diverse and international jury. The judging panel included professionals from over a dozen countries, selected for their technical background, leadership in their fields, and cross-cultural perspectives. Among them were experts such as Bolaji Olajide from Nigeria, Mikaela Berkeley from Georgia, Bogdan Rubtsov from Russia, Nataliia Stashevska from Ukraine, Alina Toichubaeva from Kazakhstan, Sergiu Metgher from Moldova, Brijesh Pandya from India, and Hanna Mastykina from Belarus — all representing a broader community of committed mentors and evaluators.
"What we saw in Nice was not just coding, but the birth of ideas that can change lives," said one of the organizers. "It's about empowering young people to imagine, build, and lead — together."
The NextGen Hackathon continues to grow as a grassroots movement that unlocks the creative potential of the next generation — one line of code, one idea, and one weekend at a time.
