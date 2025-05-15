NextHome Partners with Notable to Launch "NextHome Refresh," a Pay-at-Close Home Improvement Program for Sellers

New partnership empowers NextHome agents to offer sellers up to $50,000 in pay-at-close home improvement funding—making listings market-ready faster, with no upfront costs.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notable, the leading pay-at-close home improvement financing platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with national real estate franchise NextHome to power NextHome Refresh, a game-changing offering designed to help home sellers fund pre-listing improvements with no upfront costs.

NextHome Refresh enables sellers to maximize the value of their home before going to market—offering up to $50,000 in fast, flexible funding for staging, repairs, painting, landscaping, and more. Sellers repay the funds at closing—accelerating prep and speeding time to market.

"This partnership is a major milestone for Notable and a big win for sellers and agents alike," said Austin Lane, CEO of Notable. "Together with NextHome, we're making it easier than ever for homeowners to present their property at its best—and for agents to close listings faster, at higher values."

"Preparing a home for the market can be both time-consuming and financially burdensome for sellers. With NextHome Refresh, our agents can help their clients take on necessary improvements with ease and defer the costs until the home successfully closes," said James Dwiggins, Co-CEO of NextHome. "This opportunity will help clients sell with confidence, with a NextHome agent by their side every step of the way."

With a nationwide network of real estate professionals and a reputation for innovation, NextHome identified a growing need for seller-side financing that eliminates delays and removes the burden of upfront costs. Notable's proprietary technology, seamless approval process, and flexible funding model made them the ideal partner to meet that need.

Through NextHome Refresh, agents can:

Help clients access funds in as little as five minutes.

Customize renovation budgets to fit market needs.

Improve home presentation and value without financial barriers.

The solution also includes access to Notable's Partner Dashboard, a centralized hub where agents and clients can manage project funding, track timelines, and access pre-approved contractor options.

"This is more than a financing tool—it's a listing advantage," added Lane. "We're excited to work alongside NextHome's forward-thinking leadership and help their agents stand out in a competitive market."

NextHome Refresh powered by Notable is now available to agents and sellers across the U.S.

To learn more or become a Notable partner, visit www.notablefi.com or contact [email protected].

About Notable Finance

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 30,000 transactions, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com.

Notable is a registered trademark with the USPTO.

About NextHome, Inc.

NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a focus on changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online. Recently ranked as the No. 1 franchise in the country in owner satisfaction, the NextHome franchise has over 600 offices and 6,000+ members across the country. The company closed over 30,000 transactions in 2024 worth over $11B in volume.

Media Contact

Briana Olshock, Notable, 1 858-692-9597, [email protected], www.notablefi.com

SOURCE Notable