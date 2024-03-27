NextLabs and Deutsche Telekom sign innovation agreement

To enhance Deutsche Telekom IT architecture and standardize internal data protection processes across applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextLabs is expanding its extensive data-centric security expertise to the telecommunications industry, partnering with Europe's leading telecommunications provider, Deutsche Telekom. This strategic collaboration aligns with Deutsche Telekom's ongoing commitment to enhance its IT architecture and processes, where it is currently working to standardize internal data protection processes across applications.

Deutsche Telekom will benefit from the experience NextLabs has gained working with some of the largest global companies such as SAP, Siemens, Microsoft, Amazon, Accenture, Boeing, GE, Roche, DuPont, AXA, and the US Department of Defense. This impressive list of market leaders now includes Deutsche Telekom.

"With our container-based, cloud-native policy platform, and OOTB integration supporting hundreds of applications, NextLabs is committed to providing the most advanced zero trust-based data centric security solution with zero code integration, ensuring the lowest TCO and fastest TTV. We will now also demonstrate this in the telecommunications sector," said Keng Lim, Founder and CEO of NextLabs.

Recognizing the diverse data integrity and security needs across various industries, NextLabs will work closely with Deutsche Telekom to evolve the functionalities and roadmap of the Zero Trust policy platform and its suite of enforcers.

To sustain and deepen the collaboration, Deutsche Telekom will join the NextLabs Product Advisory Board. This involvement will ensure that future challenges - such as those that may arise from technologies like quantum computing and AI - can also be overcome.

"There is a famous expression that the shoemaker often wears the worst shoes. We are the exception to this unwritten rule and set the bar at least as high for our own IT and processes as we do for solutions for our customers. We express this commitment through our collaboration with NextLabs," said Dennis Kaps, Deutsche Telekom IT.

Media Contact

Zola Lamprecht, NextLabs, 1 (650) 577-9101, [email protected], https://www.nextlabs.com/

SOURCE NextLabs