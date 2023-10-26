Nextologies Adds Two SVPs of Sales, Fernando Auñón and Paul Parente

I'm excited to join the Nextologies team because the entire company is built on the principle of listening to their customers and building the innovative solutions they need to grow their businesses and increase their success. Post this

"Fernando is all about partnering long-term with the customers he serves and ensuring that they achieve the greatest possible success," says Sasha Zivanovic, CEO, Nextologies. "He's been instrumental in helping us expand our relationships as a company, which has driven revenue growth, but even more importantly, has increased the value we can deliver to our customers."

Paul Parente comes to Nextologies with 27 years of experience in global broadcast and media sales, servicing broadcasters, cable networks, rights-holders, content creators, production companies, cable, telco and OTT providers. Before joining Nextologies, Parente held several senior business development positions at industry-leading companies, including CenturyLink, Level 3 Vyvx, Global Crossing, and he also co-founded Genesis Networks.

"Paul is a proven sales leader and strategic thinker with a track record of success in driving revenue growth. Most significantly, though, we share the same philosophy that solving our clients' problems is the heart of a great business," says Sasha Zivanovic, CEO, Nextologies. "For that reason, we knew Paul would be a great fit at Nextologies, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Parente graduated from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) with a BS in Business Management.

"My favorite part of my job is getting to know clients and learning how we can help them be more successful by solving their problems," says Parente. "I'm excited to join the Nextologies team because the entire company is built on the principle of listening to their customers and building the innovative solutions they need to grow their businesses and increase their success. It's exciting to be working with this team."

Parente will begin as SVP of Sales, Global Partnerships, immediately. Both Auñón and Parente will report to Nextologies Chief Revenue Officer Christian Morsanutto.

About Nextologies

Nextologies is a leading broadcast technology managed services provider, trusted by top broadcasters, enterprise corporations, and emerging companies to engineer, deliver, and monitor solutions that unlock their businesses' potential without requiring them to invest in new infrastructure.

Nextologies has the world's largest broadcast video delivery network specializing in award-winning, broadcast-grade video connectivity for broadcasters and content owners across the globe with instant access to over 55,000 linear TV channels downlinked from 94+ globally-placed satellites.

In addition, Nextologies is a leader in signal acquisition and delivery providing fiber, IP and custom end-to-end solutions for IPTV and OTT platforms and video-centric applications across all platforms.

Media Contact

Juli Anne Patty, Nextologies, 1 3076909446, [email protected], www.nextologies.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Nextologies