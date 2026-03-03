NextPath Career Partners Acquires Pitisci & Associates, Expanding Solutions and Resources for Clients and Candidates

"By bringing Pitisci & Associates under the NextPath brand, we're building a smarter, more connected workforce platform to power growth. We're not just expanding our capabilities; we're innovating the future of work and meeting clients where they are today," said Gina Curry, CEO at NextPath. Post this

"Today's organizations need more than transactional hiring support, they need trusted partners who can deliver flexible, scalable solutions," said Gina Curry, CEO at NextPath. "By bringing Pitisci & Associates under the NextPath brand, we're building a smarter, more connected workforce platform to power growth. We're not just expanding our capabilities; we're innovating the future of work and meeting clients where they are today."

The acquisition adds complementary capabilities, specialized expertise, and seasoned professionals to NextPath's growing portfolio of services. Clients will benefit from expanded delivery models, broader access to specialized talent, and enhanced support across the full talent lifecycle. Candidates will gain access to a wider range of opportunities and deeper career guidance designed to support long-term career growth.

"This marks the first step in our founders' strategy to elevate NextPath in a time of significant market change. In the months ahead, you can expect additional acquisitions that support our shift toward digital and workforce solutions," said Dan Rodriguez, Growth and Board Advisor for the company. "This is just the beginning of what's ahead."

Leadership from both organizations emphasized continuity and alignment throughout the transition. Existing client relationships and candidate engagements will continue seamlessly, now supported by expanded teams, tools, and solutions under the NextPath Workforce Solutions brand.

"This is a natural evolution for both organizations," said Chris Pitisci, President at Pitisci & Associates. "Our shared focus on partnership, outcomes, and people made this a strong strategic fit. Together as NextPath Workforce Solutions, we're better positioned to meet the evolving needs of the market."

The launch of NextPath Workforce Solutions underscores NextPath's long-term strategy to grow as a solutions-driven workforce partner, delivering talent in multiple ways while remaining deeply committed to trusted results.

NextPath is a solutions-driven workforce partner delivering strategic talent and consulting services designed to help organizations grow and adapt in an evolving market. Founded in 2018 by Gina Curry (CEO), Stephanie Markese (CSO), James Hawley (Board Chairman), and Dan Rodriguez (Board Member and Growth Advisor), the firm combines deep industry expertise with a consultative approach to provide clients and candidates with the resources, insight, and support needed to achieve lasting success.

For more information, visit https://nextpathcp.com/

Dena Vaccaro, NextPath Career Partners, 1 8134980263, [email protected], https://nextpathcp.com/

